Wolfpack Update for February 23, 2022

The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team finished in seventh place in their district competition at Grand Blanc on Saturday.

They finished with a total of 685.94 points in the MHSAA Competitive Cheer Division 1 District 6 meet.

They scored 220.60 points in the first round; 196.74 points in the second round; and 278.60 points in the final round.

Grand Blanc finished in first place with 786.12 points; Lake Orion, second, 777.38; Romeo, third, 760.34; and Oxford, fourth, 724.86. The top four tams move on to the regional competition at Hartland this Saturday, 11 a.m.

***

Clarkston Varsity Boys Basketball closed last week with a 45-38 win over West Bloomfield last Friday.

Nathan Steinman led with 16 points with three field goals. He had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Brody Kosin had ten points with seven rebounds and Zach Austin had eight points and seven rebounds.

They opened the week with a 57-43 loss to Oak Park, Feb. 15.

Austin led with 17 points and five rebounds, John Kaul had six points and two rebounds and Zack Scherler had sixe points and three blocks.

The Wolves (10-6, 4-4 OAA Red) opened the week against Rochester Adams. They host Farmington on Friday for Senior Night. They close the regular season on March 3 against Ferndale.

***

The Clarkston Varsity Girls Basketball team opened the week on Monday with a 47-29 win against Stoney Creek at home.

Maddy Skorupskiled with 25 points. Izzy Hadley had eight points and Sophia Walker scored five points.

They played Detroit Country Day for