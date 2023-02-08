Wolfpack Update for February 8, 2023

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowling team won their meet against Troy Athens on Feb. 1, 28-2.

Katie Stephens bowled a 169 and Gabrielle Preston, 155. Abby Stephens bowled 175 and 137 for a 312 series.

The Boys JV Bowling team also had a 28-2 win over Athens. Brett Myers bowled a 162 and Braydon Locke had a 128. Owen Justis bowled 154 and 147 for a 301 series.

The Boys Varsity Bowling team lost their match, 28-2. Nathan Sayyae bowled a 200 and Joseph Sayyae, 173.

The Wolves opened the week against Oxford on Monday. They compete against West Bloomfield at Wonderland Lanes on Friday.

Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer finished in third place with a total of 724.16 points in the OAA White round of the OAA Championship on Saturday.

Troy finished in first place with 738.6 points; Oxford, second, 729.44; Avondale, fourth, 715.82; and Royal Oak, fifth, 678.36.

The Clarkston JV team finished in first place with 614.26 points. Oxford finished in second with 607.82 points, Avondale, third, 559.7; and Oak Park, fourth, 474.1.

***

Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball finished last week with a 48-35 win over Birmingham Groves last Thursday.

Keira Tolmie led with 12 points. Elliana Robak had ten points and Claire Walker had seven points.

They opened the week with a 51-24 loss to Rochester in the OAA Red on Monday, Jan. 30.

Emily Valencia led with nine points. Robak had seven points and Marley Mazur had four points.

The Wolves (10-8, 4-1 OAA Red) opened the week on Tuesday against West Bloomfield.

The varsity team hosts Southfield Arts & Technology on Friday, Feb. 17 during Chad Tough Night, 5:30 p.m.

The girls wrap the season with at Stoney Creek, Feb. 21; and hosting Troy, Feb. 23.