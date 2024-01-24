Wolfpack Update for January 24, 2024

SOUTHFIELD — Clarkston Boys Bowling teams had victories over Southfield Arts & Technology last Thursday at Plum Hollow Lanes.

The varsity team won, 29-1, and had 200-plus games from John Tippett and Daniel Blaine. The JV team defeated Southfield, 26-4. The girls varsity team lost 29-1.

The girls team competed in the Oakland County Championship at Century Bowl, Jan. 14. With the return of Madison Gaff, the Wolves qualified eighth and won their first two rounds of match for a fourth place finish.

Katie Stephens had a tournament high game of 264 and a high series of 624. As a team they had a 211 Baker game.

Clarkston opened this week on Tuesday against Harper Woods, competing in the Tri-County Bakers Dozen tournament at Five Star Lanes in Sterling Heights. The Wolves compete against Oxford at Collier Lanes next Monday.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball lost two games last week, falling at home against Ferndale, 72-70, at the buzzer last Thursday and 62-44 to Troy on Jan. 15.

Junior Quinn Rosenberg led with 23 points against Ferndale. Junior John Kaul had 15 points; sophomore Hayden Flavin, 13 points; sophomore Cole Charter, 10 points; senior Peyton Fitzsimonds, seven points.

The Wolves (6-6, 2-4 OAA) began this week at Rochester Adams on Tuesday.

The JV and Freshman teams posted two wins last week. JV defeated Troy, 51-44, and Ferndale, 45-36. The freshmen continued their winning streak with a 56-39 win over Troy; and a 58-25 win over Ferndale to move 12-0 and 6-0 in OAA Red.

Varsity and JV host North Farmington this Friday during Wolfpack/McGrath Night before hosting Troy Athens on Monday, Jan. 29. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

— Wendi Reardon Price