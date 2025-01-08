Wolfpack Update for January 8, 2025

Clarkston Boys Basketball

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team went on the road to defeat North Farmington last Friday, 64-46. Cole Charter led with a game high of 24 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Quinn Rosenberg had 11 points, Hayden Burrow had eight points and John Kaul and Ace Walters each had six points.

The Wolves finished 2024 with a 46-33 win over Godwin Heights, Dec. 28. Kaul led with 16 points. Charter scored 13 points, Walters had seven points and Rosenberg had six points.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams. The freshman and JV teams head to Grand Blanc on Wednesday with freshman beginning at 4 p.m.

All three levels host Avondale on Friday during Wolfpack/McGrath Youth Night at Clarkston High School. Freshman start the night at 4 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m., and varsity following. All three levels head to Troy Athens on Tuesday, Jan. 14

Clarkston Girls Basketball

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team lost to Detroit Edison Prep on Friday, 54-46. Brooklyn Covert led with 16 points; Elliana Robak had ten points and Elia Morgner had eight points.

The Wolves finished 2024 with a 76-51 loss to Detroit Country Day, Dec. 30. Robak led the team with 23 points. Covert scored nine points. Morgner scored eight points and Bella Flavin had six points.

The Wolves head to Royal Oak on Friday and host Ferndale on Monday, Jan. 13. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Ice Hockey

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team went 1-1 last week. They defeated Livonia Stevenson in overtime on Saturday, 3-2. Frank Stanek and Trey Damian each had one goal and one assist. Vinny Giannini scored one goal. Calum Hartner made 18 saves in the net.

The Wolves lost to Hartland on Friday, 4-2. Stanek had one goal and one assist. Kyle Lynch scored one goal. Cal Kennedy had one assist. Hartner had 24 saves in the net

The Wolves play Sault Ste. Marie on Friday at 3:45 p.m. and Escanaba on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Both games are at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City. They play Brother Rice at Oak Park Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price