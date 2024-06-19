Wolfpack Update for June 19, 2024

Clarkston Track and Field

Clarkston athletes finished in the season in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Track and Field Finals at East Kentwood, June 1.

The Wolves had finished in the top 20 in six events.

Allison Thurman finished as state champion in the 200-meter adaptive wheelchair event on her first visit to state finals with a time of 1:35.01. Thurman finished in third place in the 100-meter adaptive wheelchair, 46.74.

Bryce Nowik finished in 13th place in the 800-meter run in the time of 1:55.46;

The 3,200-meter team with Nowik, Andrew Floros, Joshua Ellingsworth and Wendell Childs finished in tenth place in the time of 7:35.55.

Alexandra Brigham finished in 19th place in the 1,600-meter run in the time of 5:16.63.

The 1,600-meter team of Caitlin Poterek, Keira Zorski, Emily Valencia and Skylar Drinkard finished in 13th place, 4:03.10. The Wolves wrapped the regular season at the 65th Oakland County Championship at Oxford High School, May 24.

The girls team finished in sixth place with 41 points.

Allison Thurman finished as county champion in the 100-meter Adaptive Wheelchair, 43.94, and 200-meter Adaptive Wheelchair, 1:26.66, with first place finishes.

Finishing in the top eight in their events were: in the 200-meter dash, Skylar Drinkard in seventh place with the time of 26.63; 3,200-meter run, Addison Brigham, eighth, 11:47.01; 110-meter hurdles, Caitlin Poterek, seventh, 15.69; 300-meter hurdles, Keira Zorski, fourth, 46.47; discus, Abby Hasenfratz, sixth, 110-01; pole vault, Genna Golab, second, 11-03; and Lily Prainito, sixth, 10-0.

The 800-meter relay team with Prainito, Zorski, Poterek and Drinkard finished in second place in the time of 1:45.50. The 1,600-meter relay team with Poterek, Zorski, Drinkard and Emily Valencia finished in fourth place, 4:03.53. The 400-meter relay team with Drinkard, Cassandra King, Scarlett Keenane and Emma Garner finished in fifth place, 49.99.

The top five teams out of 33 teams were Oak Park in first place with 110 points; Walled Lake Northern, second, 67; Rochester, third, 49; Novi, fourth, 46; and Lake Orion, fifth, 42.5.

The boys team finished in 18th place with 18 points.

Wolves finishing in the top eight in their events were: in the 800-meter run, Joshua Ellingsworth in fifth place in the time of 1:57.78; 1,600-meter run, Bryce Nowik, third, 4:18.24; Andrew Floros, seventh, 4:26.70; and long jump, Rence Leon-Fountain, eighth, 20-05.5.

The 3,200-meter relay time with Ellingsworth, Floros, Ryan Barnes and Jaxson Nowik finished in fourth place, 7:57.50.

The top five out of 38 teams were Walled Lake Central in first place with 63 points; Troy Athens, second, 49; Troy, third, 46.75; Oak Park, fourth, 43; and Rochester Adams, fifth, 38.

Clarkston Girls Soccer

The Wolves finished the season in the first round of Division 1 Girls Soccer District 5 at Clarkston High School in a shootout, May 23.

Clarkston opened the game with the first goal within the first five minutes from Emi Cantinella off an assist from Avery Perkins.

Perkins scored ten minutes into the game with her first goal with an assist from Emma Bradly.

Grand Blanc’s Anna Weston put the Bobcats on the board with 18 minutes left in the first half.

The half ended with a 3-3 tie with another goal from Perkins and two more goals from Grand Blanc.

The Bobcats grabbed the lead in the first nine minutes of the second half with a goal from Weston.

With 20 minutes left in the second half, Bradley tied the game with her goal, sending the game into two overtime periods which resulted in no goals.

Macie Moscovic and Natalie Mora-Garcia scored on Grand Blanc’s goalie Paige Bilbey in the shootout. Four Bobcats scored on their attempts for Grand Blanc to win the game and move on to the district semifinal.

The Wolves finished the season as OAA White champions with five wins and with an overall record 11-6-2.

— Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price