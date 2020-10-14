Wolfpack Update for October 14, 2020

Elin Gebrowsky qualified in the top three individuals to head to the state championship during the MHSAA Girls Golf Division 1 Region 5 meet, Oct. 7.

Gebrowsky finished the meet with an 85 as the second in the top individuals and seventh overall for the day.

Walled Lake Northern’s Rachael Krieger joins after finishing with 83 as well as Birmingham Seaholm’s Grace Simpson, 86.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in seventh place during the regional meet with 375.

Madison Liles finished with 92; Taylor Hartline and Mae Norman, 99; and Alexandria Lecureaux, 104.

Rochester Adams finished as regional champions with 331. Bloomfield Hills finished in second place, 340; and Troy, third, 359. The top three head to the state championship at Forest Akers East on Friday.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team went 2-2 last week to put their overall record at 17-4.

They opened the week with a 3-0 win over Bloomfield Hills, Oct. 6. They won the three matches, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16.

Claire Nowicki had 13 kills and four aces during the game. Sydney Hasenfratz had 12 kills and Elizabeth Adams had ten kills. Summer Jidas had 21 digs.

The Wolves went 1-2 on Saturday.

They had a 2-0 win over Lake Orion, winning both matches, 25-19.

They lost to Utica Eisenhower, 2-0 in close matches, 26-24 and 25-23.

They lost to Mercy, 2-1. The Wolves won the first match 25-19, then lost 25-17 and 25-20.

Clarkston opened this week against Oxford on Monday. They head to Detroit Country Day on Thursday for a quad against DCD, Birmingham Seaholm and Utica Eisenhower.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team finished their season last week against Troy.

Due to COVID the post-season was changed from the usual bracket format in regionals to dual meets in district competition.

The Wolves lost to Troy in district semifinals, 7-1.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Field Hockey team tied against Edsel Ford on Saturday, 0-0. They lost to Grosse Pointe North on Oct. 7, 6-3.