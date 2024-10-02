Wolfpack Update for October 2, 2024

Clarkston Girls Golf

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in first place in the Oakland County Championship last week with an overall of 333 out of 18 teams.

Lauren Fishtahler finished in sixth place out of 96 golfers with an 79 and Lily Fishtahler finished seventh with an 80.

Rochester finished in second place with 342; Mercy, third, 343; Cranbrook Kingswood, fourth, 346; and Rochester Adams, fifth, 348.

The varsity team competes in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 meet at Prestwick Village Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 7. The Clarkston Girls JV Golf team wrapped the fall season with dual wins on Sept. 23.

They won the 9th annual Lake Orion JV Invitational with a score of 186, winning by nine strokes. Other teams playing included Lake Orion, Rochester Adams, Rochester, Davison, Troy, Oxford, Stoney Creek and Troy Athens.

Grace Johnston finished in first place with a 39. Ava Ebling finished in third place; and Camryn Boisvert, fifth place.

Clarkston beat Bloomfield at Crystal Lake 197-203, Sept. 23, ending the season 14-3-1. Leading the Wolves were Halina Duch and Sabrina Kevelighan, each with a 46.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Coach Nikole Carlson. “With 18 girls on a golf team, we aren’t all in the same location on the same day so it could be hard to form a bond with everyone to feel like a team. That’s not the case with these girls. They’re invested in the group, they are invested in each other and we have a great time out on the course and at practices. This is a dominant team and they really showed it this year.”

Clarkston Cross Country

Clarkston Cross Country opened the week with the second OAA Jamboree at Bloomer Park, Sept. 24.

The girls finished in fourth place with 101 points. The top five finishers were: junior Kylie Golub in 17th place in the time of 23:03.5; freshman Allie Walker, 20th, 23:08.3; sophomore Logan Robison, 21st, 23:12.2; freshman Ann Bohan, 22nd, 23:12.7; and sophomore Kiara Causley, 33rd, 24:14.7.

Birmingham Seaholm finished in first place with 26 points; Oxford, second, 44; Rochester Adams, third, 72; and Troy, 116.

The boys finished in first place in the freshman/sophomore race with 25 points.

The Wolves had eight finish in the top 20 with sophomore Miles Foster in third place in the time of 18:46.9; freshman Ryan Legg, 19:07.3; sophomore Jack Heist, fifth, 19:07.9; sophomore Gavin Culloty, sixth, 19:09.3; sophomore Gavin Peruski, seventh, 19:15.9; sophomore Max Stokes, tenth, 19:36.6; freshman Jay Wilson, 20:03; and freshman Jackson Fry, eighth, 20:05.3.

Rochester Adams finished in second place with 36 points; Lake Orion, third, 90; Troy, fourth, 99; Birmingham Seaholm, fifth, 143; and Oxford, sixth, 158.

The boys finished in fifth place in the junior/senior race with 84 points. The top five finishers were junior Grand Jurand in third place in the time of 18:12.2; junior Braden Ryske, fourth, 18:14.4; senior Billy Paulson, 18th, 19:32.9; junior Andrew Wilson; 35th, 20:58.2; and senior Gabe Van Goor, 62nd, 22:44.4.

Troy finished in first place with 58 points; Oxford, second, 64; Rochester Adams, third, and Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 75.

The Wolves wrapped the week in the Hanson Invitational on Saturday.

The girls finished in second place in all three divisions – red, black and yellow.

The girls finished in second place with 76 points in the red division – sub 23 minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: sophomore Avery DeGrendel in ninth place in the time of 19:39.8; sophomore Addison Brigham, tenth, 19:40.9; sophomore Kendal Russette, 11th, 19:44.4.

The girls finished with 102 points in the black division – 23-26 minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: freshman Anna Bohan in fifth place, 22:30.7 and freshman Allie Walker, 18th, 22:55.2.

The girls finished with 94 points in the yellow division – 26-plus minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: freshman Isabel Herrin in eighth place, 25:39.3; junior Mathea Marcale, 17th, 25:52.3; and senior Ava Lonteen, 20th, 26:04.7.

The boys finished in second place with 69 points in the red division – sub 19minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: junior Ryan Barnes in fourth place in the time of 15:54.5; and junior David Dubeck, tenth, 16:24.2.

The boys finished in first place with 37 points in the black division – 19-21 minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: sophomore Gavin Culloty in fourth place in the time of 18:43.4; freshman Ryan Legg, 14th, 19:01.9; senior Billy Paulson, 16th, 19:04.6; sophomore Max Stokes, 18th, 19:06.1; and freshman Jay Wilson, 19th, 19:09.1.

The boys finished with 114 points for third place in the yellow division – 21-plus minutes. Finishing in the top 20 were: sophomore Andrew Brancheau in first place in the time of 19:40.4; and sophomore John Tippett, 16th, 20:15.3.

Clarkston competes in the Oakland County Cross Country High School Championships this Saturday at Kensington Metropark.

Clarkston Boys Soccer

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team went 2-1 last week. They opened the week with a 1-0 win over Troy Athens, Sept. 24. The Wolves defeated Midland on Saturday, 5-0.

They lost to 3-2 to Lake Orion last Thursday. Junior Owen Holloway and senior Preston Mogk scored in the second half to tie the game against the Dragons. Lake Orion scored the game winning goal with less than five minutes to go in the game.

The Wolves (8-7-1) opened the week against Troy. They head to Royal Oak on Thursday. They play Lapeer in the first round of district playoffs at Davison on Wednesday, Oct. 9,

Clarkston Boys Tennis

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis was victorious in the OAA White League Meet by winning the title, Sept. 19.

It is the first league title for the Wolves since 2013.

Clarkston followed it up by taking first place with 23 points at the Eisenhower Invite, Sept. 21. Plymouth finished with 17 points; Utica Eisenhower, nine; and New Baltimore Anchor Bay, five.

Thomas McCormick on Singles Flight No. 1; and Nathaniel Keller on Singles Flight No. 2 went 3-0 for the day. Evan Banyas on Singles Flight No. 2 went 2-1 for the day. Owen Pliska on Singles Flight No. 4 went 1-2 for the day.

For Doubles, Max Downey and Ryan Merritt went 3-0 on Flight No. 1; Brady Ebling and David Richardson went 3-0 on Flight No. 2; Kiyan Shushtari and Sam Yerian went 3-0 on Flight No. 3;

Max Dodge-Rubin and Kamy Shushtari went 3-0 on Flight No. 4; and Conner Sanderson and Henry Haviland went 2-1 on Flight No. 5.

The Wolves lost to Rochester Adams last Thursday, 7-2. Thomas McCormick defeated Aiden Chen on Singles Flight No. 1, 6-4 , 6-0; and Ethan Banyas defeated Hardy Chen on Singles Flight No. 2, 6-4 , 6-0.

The Wolves wrap the season against Romeo on Thursday at home 4 p.m.

They compete in the MHSAA Boys Tennis Division 1 Regional 6 meet at Brighton on Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m.