Wolfpack Update for Sept. 11, 2019

The Wolves dominated the OAA Red Jamboree as they took first place, Sept. 4.

Senior Brendan Favazza led the Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team as they scored 28 points in the first league meet at Troy. He finished in first place at the time of 15:50.80. The top five runners for Clarkston also included senior Nathan Sesti in third place, 16:25.31; sophomore Andrew Sesti, fourth place, 16:27.07; senior Christian Collis, seventh place, 16:58.59; and junior Owen Kolean, 13th place, 17:41.70.

The boys JV team finished in third place with 65 points. Junior Valen Kurmaniak led with a fourth place finish in 18:44.45. Also in the top five runners, junior Bo Anderson finished in fifth place, 18:45.51; senior Alex Byrd, 16th place, 19:16.71; senior Bill Osmun, 17th place, 19:19.62; and senior Doug Olson, 35th place; 20:21.14.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Cross Country team finished in second place at the OAA Red Jamboree with 59 points.

Senior Mia Patria led the Wolves with a third place finish at 19:43.85. Runners in the top five included junior Mattie Drennan finished in sixth place, 20:26.98; sophomore Elise Wilhelm, seventh place, 20:38.55; freshman Lindsey Darnell, 13th place, 21:14.52; and sophomore Mackenzie Montigano, 33rd place, 22:33.65.

The girls JV team finished in fifth place with 150 points. Freshman Annelise Lemieux led the pack, finishing in 23rd place at 24:32.96. Junior Kelsey Roth finished in 26th place, 24:42.76; freshman Elke Roeser, 37th place, 25:10.26; sophomore Madie Carpentier, 79th place, 27:28.59; and junior Caitlin Pittman, 93rd place, 28L25.46.

The next OAA Red Jamboree is Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Lake Orion. The Wolves head to the Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races at Springfield Oaks County Park this Saturday.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Field Hockey team hosts Edsel Ford during their home opener this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

They will be playing for their first win after two 1-0 losses to Plymouth-Canton on Aug. 26; and West Bloomfield on Aug. 29. They lost to Pinckney on Sept. 4, 2-0.

They play West Bloomfield again on Monday, Sept. 16 at home.

* * *

Elin Gebrowsky finished in seventh place in the Orange Theory Fitness tournament at Hudson Mills, Aug. 20.

She finished with a par of 82 as the Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf finished in ninth place with a score of 387. Kennedy Smith finished with a par of 100; Charlotte Wilson, 102; and Madison Liles, 103.

Gebrowsky also finished in seventh place in the Troy Invite at Twin Lakes Golf Club, Aug. 22. She had a par of 82.

The Wolves finished in 11th place with a score of 388. Liles hit a 95; Smith, 101; and Olivia Sherman, 110.

Rochester Adams finished in first place at the tournament with a 338; Bloomfield Hills, second, 343; Stoney Creek, third, 349; Troy, fourth, 355; and Eisenhower, fifth, 361.

The Wolves finished in 13th place at the Eagle/Mustang Girls Golf tournament at Huron Meadows with a total score of 391, Aug. 29.

Gebrowsky led the team with a par of 92. Wilson finished with a 97; Penny Wilson, 98; and Samantha Marshall, 104.

Canton finished in first place with a score of 316. Marian finished in second place, 328; Plymouth, third, 335; South Lyon, fourth, 341; and Bloomfield Hills, fifth, 343.

The team also finished in 13th place at the Lady Falcon Invite at Stoney Creek Metropark Golf Course with a score of 404, Aug. 26.

Wilson and Gebrowsky each had a par of 99; Smith had a par of 100; and Liles, 106.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with a score of 349; Eisenhower, second, 350; Bloomfield Hills, third, 357; Detroit Country Day, fourth, 361; and Stoney Creek, fifth, 363.