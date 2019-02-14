Wolfpack Update for week of February 13, 2019

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball continued their winning run with two victories last week.

They finished the week with a 56-47 win at Troy on Friday. Matt Nicholson led the team with 16 points and had 15 rebounds and three blocks for the night.

Fletcher Loyer had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds against Troy; Jake Jensen had eight points, two rebounds, two assists; Cole Donchez had seven points, two rebounds; Desmond Mills-Bradley had four points, two rebounds, two assists; and Keegan Wasilk had four points and nine rebounds.

The Wolves opened the week with a 47-31 win over North Farmington, Feb. 5.

Nicholson led the team with 14 points, 11 rebounds and ten blocks. Jensen scored 13 points and had four rebounds; Wasilk had ten points, four assists, three rebounds; Mills-Bradley had three points, five rebounds, two assists; Loyer had three points, five assists, three rebounds; and Donchez had three points and three rebounds.

The Wolves (15-2, 10-0 OAA Red) played Carman-Ainsworth on Tuesday and they host Oak Park in their final home game of the season, Feb. 19. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

***

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team continued their winning streak with a 5-4 win over Berkley on Friday.

The Bears led the scoring with one goal going into the second period. By the time the third period began both teams were tied at two goals each. Clarkston pulled out the win scoring three in the final period.

Ryan Bolio led the with a hat trick for the night. Daniel Milano had one goal and one assist and Joey Ketzler had one goal.

The Wolves play Bloomfield Hills on Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court, Bloomfield Hills, 5:30 p.m.