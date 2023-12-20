Wolfpack update: Swim and dive team bests Ferndale, boys basketball splits wee

FERNDALE — The Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive team won their meet against Ferndale on December 12, 121-51.

Wolves scoring points in the individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle event, Nathan Feret in second place in the time of 23.98; Craig Popiolek, third, 26.51; Ryan Kornas, fourth, 30.16; 100-yard butterfly, Edward Zarzycki, first, 1:08.80; Zac Montgomery, 1:11.92; Diego Cordoba, third, 1:19.41; 100-yard butterfly, Feret, second, 55.98; Jack Smith, fourth, 1:00.63; Blake Davidson, fifth, 1:04.58; 100-yard backstroke, Braedenm Coventree, first, 1:00.47; Ryan David, second, 1:14.50; Popiolek, fourth, 1:16.18; 100-yard breaststroke, Ben Guzal, second, 1:14.48; Jonathan Young, third, 1:22.51; Montgomery, 1:23.58; 200-yard freestyle, Guzal, first, 2:01.88; Smith, third, 2:14.69; David, fourth, 2:33.71; 200-yard IM, Coventree, first, 2:14.64; Zarzycki, second, 2:36.45; 2:43.19; 500-yard freestyle, Kornas, first, 7:14.75; Corboda, second, 7:43.57; and Connor Quinlan, third, 7:43.57.

For relays, in the 200-yard medley relay event, the team of Coventree, Montgomery, Zarzycki and Feret, first, 1:55.98; and the team of David, Young, Popiolek and Cordoba, third, 2:08.44. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Smith, Montgomery, Davidson and Guzal, first, 1:50.37. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Smith, Coventree, Guzal and Feret, first, 3:56.53; and Corboda, Zarzycki, Davidson and David, third, 4:30.14.

Jonathan George finished in first place in the 1-meter diving with 162.05 points after six dives.

The Wolves return from their holiday break hosting Lake Orion on January 9, and Royal Oak on January 11. Both meets start at 6 p.m.

* *

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball split with North Farmington and Brighton last week.

They closed the week on Thursday with a 56-39 loss to North Farmington. Senior Peyton Fitzsimonds led with 17 points. Junior John Kaul had 11 points.

The Wolves opened the week with a 67-45 win over Brighton in the KLAA/OAA Showcase.

Kaul led with 18 points and five steals. Fitzsimonds had 16 points. Junior Quinn Rosenberg had 11 points and six rebounds and sophomore Cole Charter had seven points and eight assists.

The Wolves (3-2, 0-1 OAA Red) opened the week against Rochester Adams. They host Fenton in the Dan Fife Classic on Friday, following the alumni game at 5:30 p.m.

-WRP