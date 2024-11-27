Wolves are winter season ready with slope clean up

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Boys and Girls Ski teams got together for their first event – the annual clean up at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort.

“We’ve volunteered over the years cleaning up rubbish from the previous season getting it ready for the resort to make snow,” said Brian Popelier, head coach.

This year’s captains include senior Cameron Thomas for the girls and senior Evan Savoie, senior Jeremy Nord, and junior Ryan Bushroe for the boys.

The JV and varsity teams ski in their first races the week of January 9, 2025 – plenty of time to make some snow.