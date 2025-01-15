Wolves cheer into new year

The Clarkston Competitive Cheer teams competed in the OAA Red Meet at Troy Athens, Jan. 8.

The Wolves finished in fourth place in the varsity competition with a total of 753.96 points with 228.7 points in the first round; 217.56, second round; and 307.7, third round.

Rochester finished in first place with a total of 784.72 points; Rochester Adams, second, 778.82; Stoney Creek, third, 776.94; Lake Orion, fifth, 740.34; and Troy Athens, sixth, 614.52.

The JV team finished in fourth place in their meet with a total of 613.52 points with 191.5 points in the first round; 16.72, second round; and 258.3, third round.

Stoney Creek Gold finished in first place with a total of 729.86 points; Rochester, second, 721.02; Rochester Adams, third, 645.46; Lake Orion, fifth, 600.32; and Stoney Creek Blue, sixth, 204.3

The Wolves returned to Troy Athens on Saturday for the Athens Invite. Both levels finished in first place in their divisions.

The varsity team finished in first place with a total of 753.14 points with 226.1 points in the first round; 224.64, second round; and 302.4, third round.

The JV team scored 659.22 points for first place and new high scores. They scored 205.3 points in the first round; 171.62, second round; and 282.3, third round.

The varsity team heads to the Hartland Heat Invitational while the JV team heads to the Adams Invitational on Saturday.

-Wendi Reardon Price