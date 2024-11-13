Wolves claim district crown

By Wendi Reardon Price

HOLLY — The Wolves defeated Lake Orion for the second time of the season to claim the MHSAA Division 1 Volleyball District 26 Championship last Thursday at Holly High School.

Clarkston swept the Dragons 3-0.

“Any post-season win is amazing,” said Clarkston Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Ali Smith. “Lake Orion battled their tails off. They were missing some pieces, but they came out and gave us their very best – just like they always do.”

The Wolves took the first set 25-20. The next two sets were closer with Clarkston winning the second set, 25-23.

The Wolves were down 19-12 in the third set and came back to win it, 26-24.

“We looked really rigid,” Smith shared. “It’s what the post season is about sometimes. You are at the point in the season you are tired. You have to find ways to win. We never gave up. We were in it the whole time. I was proud of the kids stepping up in big moments, particularly near the end of the third set. It is typical. We give a little extra with Lake Orion every time we play them.”

Sophomore Marlie Smith had three aces, eight digs and 33 assists against the Dragons and also got her 1,000th career assist.

“It was neat,” said A. Smith.

Senior Morgan Lozzi had 18 digs. Sophomore Maya Kuebler had 12 digs and ten kills. Senior Addison Newblatt had 18 kills and sophomore Josie Seets had seven kills.

“Maya played well against Lake Orion,” Smith said.

She added Seets had an incredible game.

“Josie really put us on her back on the end of the third set when it mattered,” Smith said. “To finish out that set she had 2-3 kills and then scored three points from the service line with the last point of the match being an ace. It was really cool to see out of a sophomore.

“Josie is playing the best volleyball at the best time of the season for us,” she continued. “She worked hard all season and we are finally seeing the payoff. She is working hard in transition, wanting the ball, wanting to be in those big moments. It’s always cool to see kids progress, work and finally get some results for what they have been working for.”

The Wolves opened the playoffs with a 3-0 win over Oxford in the district semifinal game, Nov. 5.

Oxford opened the first set with a 3-point lead. The Wolves closed in on the score and the two teams battle a few times after tying the set.

Clarkston took the lead 13-10 and didn’t look back as they went on to win the first set, 25-15.

The Wolves kept the Wildcats in the single digits during the second set, closing it out 25-7 on an ace from senior Addison Newblatt.

Clarkston took the lead in the third set with a 10-point run and closed it with a 25-16 win.

“We played pretty well, pretty consistent,” said A. Smith. “Oxford gave us their best. We tell them this is what you are getting from here on out. You are getting every team’s best. You were in Battle Creek last year – everybody wants to beat the team who has been there before.”

Senior Rylee Hunt had three blocks, three aces and three digs. M. Smith had four aces and four digs. Newblatt had three aces and Seets had two aces. Lozzi had seven digs and Kuebler had six digs.

“Overall both of these wins were solid team wins,” Smith said. “We had a lot of contributions from everybody.”

The Wolves (30-6) played Marian (42-7) in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 8 Semifinal on Tuesday.

“That’s a match we are very excited for, for that opportunity” Smith said. “We are going to practice Sunday and Monday and prepare for the week. They need to rest their bodies, rest their minds and be ready to go.”

The regional final is Thursday at West Bloomfield High School, 6 p.m.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinal at SC4 Fieldhouse at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.