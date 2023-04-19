Wolves come out to swinging start

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis are ready to make spring 2023 a great season after finishing in seventh place in the state finals last season.

They started the spring season ranked fifth in Division 1.

“The girls have coming out swinging, grinding out a 5-2 start to the season in a whirlwind week of competition,” shared, Nikole Carlson, assistant coach.

Clarkston took second place at a quad held by last year’s state champions in Division 1, Ann Arbor Pioneer, on April 8. They had wins over Novi and Troy Athens.

They opened the season with a 8-1 win over Walled Lake Northern, April 4. They also had a 8-1 win over Eisenhower, April 12. They swept Stoney Creek, 9-0, on April 11.

The Clarkston Girls JV Tennis team defended their

championship title at the Eisenhower Invitational in Utica on Saturday.

They finished in first place overall as well as first place finishes in Singles No. 1, Singles No. 2, Doubles No. 3 and Doubles No. 4 courts. They had second place finished on Singles No. 3, Singles No. 4 and Doubles No. 2 courts.

There were many highlights from the uncharacteristic hot, sunny April day. Senior Clara Kociba pulled out a strong third set tiebreak win in her first match against a highly skilled Eisenhower player. Sophomore Emily Walker didn’t give up a single game.

Sophomore Allison Goodrich and freshman Lilly Haviland lost their first set and fought back to a hard win against Eisenhower for their first place finish. Junior Gabby Smith and sophomore Evan Ryan won their three matches. Junior Savannah Fletcher, an alternate in the original lineup, stepped in for an injured player on another team and won second place.

The next competition for both teams is Thursday against Rochester Adams. JV hosts the Highlanders while varsity heads to Rochester Adams.

Varsity hosts Troy on Tuesday, April 25. JV heads to Troy High School. All begin at 4 p.m.