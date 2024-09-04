Wolves down Martians, 1-0

By Wendi Reardon Price

GOODRICH — The momentum on the field kicked up after senior Wolf Tyler Niemi scored within the first eight minutes of the game at Goodrich High School on Thursday.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team would end the night with the one goal and it’s first shutout win of the season.

“It was good,” said Ian Jones, head coach, about the night adding the night had highs and lows. “Some good moments. It’s good to see and the beginning of the season being a little rusty. There were things we looked at during the week we saw in the game. It wasn’t brilliant, but it’s not all brilliant at the beginning.”

He added he would take an early goal any time, but sometimes it doesn’t help.

“It changes what the other team is doing,” Jones shared, adding the Martians worked really hard.

“They are fantastic. The goalkeeper is excellent. Quite a few times he is an exceptional goalkeeper. He had a good night. They had to work hard and they put pressure on the ball. We are a bigger school, more depth, more size. It could have been a lot more. It was victory for Goodrich, they kept a bigger school closer.”

Clarkston was scheduled to open last week with a OAA Red League game against Berkley. It was rescheduled due to the storms on Aug. 27. The game is now on Sept. 14 at Anderson Middle School in Berkley.

The Wolves (3-2, 0-1-0 OAA Red) opened this week against Bloomfield Hills.

Jones shared a few players will be back this week which gives the team different options on the field.

Clarkston hosts OAA Red foe Oxford on Thursday.

“Oxford will make it very tough,” Jones said, adding Adam Bican, the Wildcats’ head coach makes them work hard. “It’s similar to these guys. They will work hard. They will match our work. I am looking forward to it. It will be a different challenge.”

JV plays at 5:30 p.m. and varsity following at the soccer/lacrosse field. The Wolves host Grand Blanc at the Clarkston High School Stadium on Saturday. JV plays at 11 a.m., varsity follows.