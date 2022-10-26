Wolves honored with partnership with Pine Knob Golf and Banquet

The Clarkston Golf Program is proud and honored to have community partner Pine Knob Golf and Banquet and thanked them early this month.

“Owner Nino Catenacci and his family have been partnering with the schools for over 30 years and supporting the golf program for almost as long,” shared Clarkston Girls JV Golf Coach Brooke Davis. “Pine Knob Golf and Banquet hosts the girls varsity and JV teams on their course for the season.”

He added Pine Knob has always welcomed Clarkston’s golf programs.

“The staff has gone out of their way to make accommodations for us,” Davis said. “They truly make us feel like Pine Knob is a second home and we are so fortunate to have this relationship with a community business.”

Junior Alexandria Lecureux finished in 13th place at the MHSAA Girls Golf Division 1 State Championship with a 162 total from both days. ~WRP