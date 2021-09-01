Wolves learn in first loss

Clarkston Girls Varsity Field Hockey opened the season on Saturday.

They held their own as they fought a tough Rockford team and lost, 4-0.

“We talked about how quickly the game moves then they are faced with it. It was an awakening. The first quarter they did very well,” said Cary Exline, head coach. “The second quarter Rockford scored a lot. They got into their rhythm and we didn’t. They scored mostly in that quarter. In the third and fourth we held them off. I was proud of how well they worked together as a team and how nobody gave up. It was very encouraging.”

He added another encouraging aspect of the team was freshman Myah Sadowski who was in the goal for her first game.

“She did phenomenal,” Exline said. “The other coaches asked how long she was playing – two weeks and they were impressed.”

Opposing coaches pick players of the game and Sadowski and senior Lyndsey Nicosia received the honors.

“They both deserved it,” Exline said. “Lyndsey is a captain this year. She showed the way.”

The Wolves host Edsel Ford on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in their home opener. They host Bloomfield Hills next Wednesday. Both games are at Clarkston High School stadium at 6:30 p.m.

