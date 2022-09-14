Wolves outscore neighboring foes Oxford, Lake Orion

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Oxford — Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer dominated at Wildcat Stadium with a 7-2 win last Thursday.

“They played well,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “They were missing quite a lot of their starters so it was a bit uneven with the talent we have. It was a good game. At the end, it ran away from them but we kept playing, we kept going.”

Oxford Boys Varsity Soccer Head Coach Adam Bican agreed.

“It was a good game,” he said. “It was good. It was clean.”

The Wolves opened the night with a goal from Sebi Roy with an assist from Brad Ratcliff.

Oxford came back to tie the game, scoring their first goal of the night.

“We answered right away with a goal,” Bican said.

Clarkston responded with a goal from Richie Ludwig, off another assist from Ratcliff.

The Wolves finished the first half with a goal from Brayden Cooper with less than a minute to go, to put the game 3-1. Ludwig assisted on the goal.

Ludwig scored less than five minutes in to the second half on a penalty kick.

With 25:52 left in the game, Roy scored another goal for the night with an assist from Ludwig, putting the Wolves up 5-2.

Cooper ran fast down the middle of the field and past the goalie as he came out of the net. He took his shot putting it in the center of the net with 9:27 left in the game with an assist from Matt DeHesselle.

Sean Trador scored the last goal of the night with five minutes left

Jones added goalie Ben Melcher had a good game.

“He has played injured all season,” he said. “He is starting to move as he needs to as a goalkeeper. He is playing basically injured because senior goalkeeper Robert (Wright) is injured. He has had some hard moments the last few weeks. Tonight he played well.”

Jones pointed out to the team playing the Wildcats in districts will be different because the whole team will be back.

“Just because you won 7-2 tonight doesn’t mean you are going to do it every time,” he said. “They showed some really good moments.”

The Wolves opened last week with a 4-1 win over Lake Orion, Sept. 6. Roy had two goals and one assist. Ratcliff had one goal and one assist. Ludwig scored one goal. Connor Laming and Dominic Collins each had one assist.

“Even though the score didn’t suggest it, Lake Orion kind of sat in and tried to hit us on the counter,” Jones said. “Whereas Oxford tried to play us straight up and for long periods it wasn’t as easy as the score would suggest. They played well.”

Clarkston opened the week against Rochester Adams. They head to Rochester on Tuesday, September 20.