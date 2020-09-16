Wolves prep for Southfield A&T this Friday night

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Football team is pumped up as it officially opens the 2020 season at Southfield Arts and Technology this Friday.

“It will be a good test for us,” said longtime Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson. “They are very good skill wise. They have good skilled kids and good speed. Our kids have had a great two weeks of practice.”

It was an interesting road for football teams as the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Aug. 14 they would postpone the fall season to Spring 2021.

“Even when things were bad and they said we weren’t going to have a fall season, the kids worked hard,” said Richardson.

Then, the MHSAA Representative Council announced on Sept. 3 football was back, following Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing Executive Order 2020-176 which lifted restrictions which did not allow football to be played.

“I’m excited,” said Richardson. “They are excited – as well they should be.”

He added both sides of the ball are strong. Returners include junior quarterback Mike DePillo.

“He has matured and is running the ball, throwing the ball,” Richardson said. “He’s really good.”

Sophomore Ethan Clark is back after making an impact on both ends of the ball as running back and defensive back last year.

“Catching the ball is Blake Kosin and Logan Forbes,” Richardson said, noting it is the first time playing football for Forbes and he is doing well.

“The defense line will be another strength with Rocco (Spindler) and Delly (Garrett Dellinger) and those guys up front including Ben Haas,” he added. “Caleb Stalworth at linebacker has been outstanding.”

Richardson noted on secondary Josh Adams has been good as well as Alec Boan.

“They’ve been our leaders back there,” he said.

Kick off is 7 p.m. at Southfield A&T, 24675 Lahser Road. Spectators are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each player is allowed two fans.