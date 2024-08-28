Wolves prep for start of football season

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Wolves are gearing up for their season opener against Belleville during the 19th Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic this Friday, Aug. 30 at Wayne State University.

“We’re ready,” said senior captain Brady Beck as the Clarkston Varsity Football team practiced last Friday. “We are feeling good. We are excited to take on the No. 1 team in the state and a team that has dominated the last few years.”

Belleville has finished the last three seasons at the the MHSAA Division 1 Football State Championship. They defeated Rochester Adams in 2021 and Caledonia in 2022. They lost to Southfield last year in the team’s only loss off the season.

“We are ready for the challenge,” Beck said.

Junior captain Lukas Boman added the Wolves are ready to put the work in as well.

“The work and energy at practice and take that to the game,” he shared, adding the energy the team has is one of the strengths they have right now.

Energy and effort were the first two words which came to mind for senior captain Drew Ball when talking about strengths.

Beck added the defense and junior captains L. Boman and Griffin Boman.

“Just crazy dudes flying around and excited to play football,” Beck shared. “We are 11 brothers out there.”

The Wolves finished the 2023 season with a 21-20 loss to West Bloomfield in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional playoff.

“We felt we had that game, and we weren’t able to finish it,” Beck said. “Everyone was disappointed with last year and is itching to get back out there. We have been so eager to get out there.”

“A tough loss motivates us more,” G. Boman added.

Ball didn’t play in the game due to an injury, but when he came back he was in the weight room ready to go again.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Friday against Belleville at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University. Tickets are $12 and are available for purchase at detroitsports.org/pkctickets.

See more about the 2024 season in the Gridiron Section in this week’s edition