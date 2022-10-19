Wolves rule the pool at Athens

Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive continued their winning run in the OAA Blue with a 136-47 win over Troy Athens last Thursday.

In individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Lilly Kurmaniak finished in first place in the time of 27.42; Elaina Kurmaniak, third, 28.88; Caitlin McGivern, fourth, 29.61; 100-yard butterfly, Ella Johnson, second, 1:09.67; Katie Haar, third, 1:11.49; Allison Danatzko, fourth, 1:16.91; 100-yard freestyle, Rylee Harris, first, 55.73; L. Kurmaniak, third, 59.55; E. Kurmaniak, fourth, 1:02.35; 100-yard backstroke, Avery Wood, second, 1:11.27; Bayla Zarzycki, third, 1:14.22; 100-yard breaststroke, Olivia Zeiman, first, 1:21.03; Lucienne Lemieux, second, 1:26.34; Madison Kauth, third, 1:28.61; 200-yard freestyle, Harris, first, 2:02.56; Marion Walters, second, 2:15.65; Paige Szerlong, third, 2:22.54; 200-yard IM, Ella Johnson, second, 2:40.06; Zarzycki, third, 2:41.42; Katie Haar, fourth, 2:42.54; 500-yard freestyle, Walters, first, 6:09.92; Lemieux, second, 6:20.58; and McGivern, third, 6:21.05;

For 1-meter diving, Jordyn Coin finished in first place with a score of 201.50 after six dives; Samantha Carpenter, second, 183.30; and Ava Dowd, third, 178.20.

In relay events, the team of Harris, Zeiman, Johnson and L. Kurmaniak finished in first place in the 200-yard medley relay in the time of 2:04.71; the team of Wood, Lemieux, Haar and Brown finished in third, 2:12.61.

The team of L. Kurmaniak, Brown, Walters and McGivern finished in first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:54.62; the team of Kauth, Wood, E. Kurmaniak and Szerlong, second, 1:58.97; and Estella Emerson, Danatzko, Zeiman and Zarzycki, third, 2:01.05.

The team of Haar, Johnson, E. Kurmaniak and Harris finished in first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the time 4:10.07; and the team of Szerlong, Brown, McGivern and Walters, second, 4:18.89.

They competed in the Girls Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet, Oct. 7-8.

They finished 14th out of 82 teams with 179.2 points.

Placing in the top 25 in their events were: Coin finished in 18th place in the 1-meter diving with 310.05 after 11 dives; Harris, 13th, 100-yard freestyle, 54.95; and 23rd, 50-yard freestyle, 25.32.

The Wolves won their meet against Rochester on October 6, 104-82.

Clarkston hosts Southfield A&T/Avondale this Thursday, 6 p.m.

Then, they prepare for the OAA Blue League Meet at Oxford High School, 745 N. Oxford Road, on Nov. 2-5.

~Wendi Reardon Price