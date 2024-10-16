Wolves state bound after regional win

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

HIGHLAND — After Lauren Fishtahler was one out of two Clarkston student-athletes to compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf State Championship last season.

She told Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf Coach Lezlie Hallman the whole team had to go in 2024.

“And lo and behold it happened,” said Hallman, after the Wolves dominated the green as they won the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 Championship title at Prestwick Village Golf Club, Oct. 7.

“I had a gut feeling it was going to happen, but I didn’t want to jinx it,” said Hallman. “They were so in sync this year that I just knew it had to happen. I had faith in the girls and they had faith in themselves.”

The Wolves finished with a 347 for first place as Rochester Adams took second with 366, and Bloomfield Hills, third, 379. The top three teams head to the state championship this week.

Hallman added they knew they could wrap the tournament in first place with Adams right behind them.

“The last few holes I thought we’ve got this because we’re far enough ahead,” she said. “It was really nice. The girls were excited. They were cheering on the last golfer, and we were using her score. They said, you can get a 10 on this hole and we still win.

“It was a nice win, and the girls really earned it this year,” Hallman added. “They were just helping each other out all season. It was just nice to see the camaraderie, and the energy they put into it. They all really strive to better themselves throughout the season. I’m just so proud of them for their accomplishment.”

Clarkston had four golfers place in the top ten with senior Emily Sherman in third place with an 83; sophomore Lily Fishtahler, fourth, 86; sophomore Camila Garcia, sixth, 88; and senior Lauren Fishtahler, eighth, 90. Junior Haviland finished in 23rd place with a 99.

Hallman shared the course was challenging and four of the Wolves checked it out one day. Then, shared with Garcia what to expect on the course.

“Camila all season long, if she had never seen the course she had a great round,” Hallman said. “She just amazed me being able to do it.”

The team spent time after the regional tournament practicing on their own, and with each other. The seniors played in a two-person scramble with one of their parents for Senior Night.

“The girls really liked it,” Hallman shared.

Clarkston competes in the Division 1 state championship this Friday and Saturday at Katke Golf Course at Ferris State University.

“They are looking forward to states,” Hallman said. “They want to do their best. They want to go as far as they can.

I can’t say enough about the devotion they have put forth this year. I think they knew they had a chance (to go to the state championship) when we started winning a lot of tournaments. They just saw we could do this, we could go to states this year. All of us. They set their minds to it and they did it.”