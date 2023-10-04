Wolves top of OAA Red

SHELBY TWP. — Clarkston Cross Country varsity runners finished in second place during the second OAA Red Jamboree at Stony Creek Metropark, Sept. 26.

The boys varsity cross country team finished in second place with 65 points.

The top five runners for the team were: junior Kent Wilson in fifth place, finishing in the time of 17:35.90; sophomore Trent Logan, ninth, 17:56.10; sophomore Anthony Dubeck, 11th, 18:01.10; junior Jack Tultz, 13th, 18:01.90; and sophomore Braden Ryske, 29th, 18:47.10.

Troy finished in first place with 22 points; Birmingham Seaholm, third, 69; Rochester Adams, fourth, 85; Oxford, fifth, 133; and Lake Orion, sixth, 169.

The boys JV cross country team finished in third place with 97 points.

The top five runners were: freshman Gavin Culloty in 11th place in the time of 19:50; freshman Max Stokes, 12th, 19:50.30; freshman Gavin Peruski, 14th, 19:56.20; freshman Jackson Stokes, 49th, 21:36.20; and freshman Jackson Lehnertz, 53rd, 21:52.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 21 points; Troy, second, 43; Seaholm, fourth, 116; Oxford, fifth, 121; Lake Orion, sixth, 140.

The girls finished in second place in the varsity race with 71 points.

Seaholm finished in first place with 22 points; Rochester Adams, third, 74; Lake Orion, fourth, 105; Oxford, fifth, 124; and Troy, sixth, 128.

The top five runners were: sophomore Ava Danielson in fifth place in the time of 21:24.10; freshman Logan Robison, 11th, 21:54; senior Morgan Poploskie, 15th, 22:21.60; junior Lily Miles, 17th, 22:31.50; and freshman Paityn Sweet, 25th, 22:49.20.

The Wolves tied with Troy in the JV race for first place, both with 48 points.

Sophomore Skylar Drinkard led the race, finishing in first place in the time of 22:59.20. Junior Lauren Williams finished in second place in the time of 23:00.30; freshman Kiara Causley, fourth, 23:34.30; junior Molly Wheeler, 17th, 24:43.40; and junior Ava Lonteen, 26th, 25:19.60.

Seaholm finished in third place with 53 points; Lake Orion, fourth, 84; and Rochester Adams, fifth, 130.

The Wolves head to Kensington Metropark for the Oakland County Championships on Saturday. ~WP