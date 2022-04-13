Words from the Sup’t: Clarkston schools looking forward to future

Dear CCS Community,

I have had the pleasure of reading to our students in their classrooms over the past month.

This tradition in March was something I enjoyed but took for granted in the past. This time, I soaked up every bit of their laughter, infectious smiles, and excitement to learn. My days have been brighter because of them.

Before the break, Clarkston Junior High School and Sashabaw Middle School students participated in Career Day, something they hadn’t been able to do for years. Both buildings were buzzing as our kids connected with the professionals and asked important questions. They were engaged and learning about the many different routes they could take for a successful future.

This feeling of getting back to “normal” is something we have all craved for a very long time. There has been so much talk about getting back to the way things were before March 2020. While I understand the sentiment, I’m not looking back. I’m focusing on the future. While times were simpler then, we all evolved over these past two years, and I don’t want to lose what we have gained.

Our shared experiences have strengthened us as individuals and as a whole. Over the years, we have seen just how much our community does to support our schools and vice versa. The collaboration is remarkable. While we have experienced some tribulation along the way, we have continued to succeed.

This success is due to our collective goal of offering our students the education and experiences they deserve.

None of our success is by accident.

The decisions made at CCS are based on research and the valuable input of our students, staff, parents, and community members. One of our current areas of focus is the status of our facilities.

Over the past several months, we have been reviewing the current state of all of our buildings and updating our Facilities Master Plan.

A portion of that review was asking all of you about your experiences in our buildings. We had a significant amount of participation in the earlier surveys.

You can learn more about the input we received in the CCS survey results slide show or by watching the March 14 CCS Board of Education meeting.

I am thankful to our community for their honest input, trust, and support. I intend to continue to keep that trust by doing what is best for our students while being good financial stewards. That being said, I am asking for your opinion once more. Between now and April 22, please take three minutes to share your thoughts.

The link to the survey is www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClarkstonFollowUp2022 or you can scan the QR Code at left and respond on your smartphone.

Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shawn Ryan

CCS Superintendent

PHOTO: Dr. Shawn Ryan joins Ryan Slatton’s Kindergarten class at North Sashabaw Elementary for March is Reading Month. Photo provided by CCS