Words from the Sup’t: Clarkston students, staff recognized; events upcoming

Dear CCS Families,

Here we are, a few weeks into the second half of our 2022-23 school year!

While we’ve had some chilly days outside, our staff and students are heating things up when it comes to activities and accomplishments throughout the district.

First of all, congratulations to CJHS teacher Alex Sennebaum on receiving the National Daughters of the American Revolution Michigan State History Teacher Award!

Mr. Sennebaum was nominated for the work he’s done with 8th-grade American History students, researching early settlers of Clarkston, creating videos, and sharing these via QR codes at Lakeview Cemetery. His nomination will now go to the national level, and we will recognize Mr. Sennebaum at the April Board of Education meeting.

Our students are making news in a big way as well.

One junior high and three high school students participated in the All-State ensembles at the Michigan Music Conference.

It was recently announced that six of our CHS art students had artwork selected for the prestigious Scholastic Art Exhibit.

Additionally, seven student-athletes have committed to study and compete at the next level, signing with colleges around the country.

There also are several events for students and families in February:

• CHS Performing Arts program is gearing up to present the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “Oklahoma!” at the CHS Auditorium on February 16-19. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m..

• We’re preparing to welcome parents of incoming Young Fives and Kindergarten students at our annual information night tonight, February 15. At this event, you will learn about the difference between Young Fives and Kindergarten, the enrollment process, and how to prepare your child for school in the fall. Registration opens on February 22.

• The Secondary Curriculum Night and Future Pathways Expo is planned for February 23. At this event, parents and students can learn about the many great opportunities available at the middle, junior high, and high school levels.

Our PTAs and PTOs are also working hard planning all kinds of fun events, from Snowball Dances and staff luncheons to Spring Flings and everything in between!

Finally, our team is working on designs and plans for our new junior high school building and timelines for other work as part of the bond.

As you can tell, we’re busier than ever and moving full steam ahead in this new year.

I hope your family can join us for some of these wonderful events over the next few weeks.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shawn Ryan

Superintendent

TOP PHOTO: Alex Sennebaum accepts his DAR certificate from Sashabaw Plains Chapter Regent Cindy Jahn. Photo: Provided by Joette Kunse