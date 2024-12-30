Year in review 2024 part 2

By Megan Kelley and Wendi Reardon Price

As we turn the calendar to 2025, we take a look back at some of the top stories from the pages of The Clarkston News during May, June, July and August of 2024.

May 1

CAYA recognizes 71 outstanding young people: The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance held its annual Youth Recognition Ceremony where they celebrated 71 area youth from young fives to 12th grade for their contribution to the well-being of the Clarkston community. “These individuals have made significant contributions to the well-being of their class, school and community while also fostering their own personal growth and well-being,” said Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck.

Independence Township officially opens new Bay Court playground: Independence Township Supervisor, Jose Aliaga, held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Bay Court playground. The project was several years in the making starting with a public input meeting in 2020. “We invited people to share with us what they wanted to see as part of this new playground,” said Amy Laboissonniere Community Relations, Coordinator for the Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department. “It was a great way to involve the community, bring everybody in and see what was wanted for this new space.”

Kickers knock down three foes: It was a good beginning to the weekend on Saturday morning for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team as they finished their home game against Ann Arbor Huron with a 3-0 shutout. The Wolves also gave Berkley their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory and defeated Lake Orion, 2-1.

May 8

Independence Elementary students serve the community ‘kid style’ for SOCKS week: Students at Independence Elementary School participated in the 21st annual SOCKS week in which students from young fives to fifth grade served the community through various service learning projects. The school wide initiative targets specific grade levels with a number of community members to provide students with opportunities for civic engagement as well as academic instruction, said Anne Duffy, coordinator for the SOCKS program, Clarkston Schools Elementary advocate for service learning and first grade teacher at Independence Elementary.

Clarkston’s Michael Peterson celebrates upcoming retirement with final choir concert: The community was invited to Michael Peterson’s final choir concert and retirement celebration at Clarkston High School. Peterson retires at the end of this school year after teaching in Clarkston Community Schools for over 20 years. Peterson shared how he got into teaching, what he enjoyed and his plans for the future.

Clarkston SCAMP prepares for upcoming summer events: Clarkston SCAMP was getting ready for two of its upcoming summer events; the Walk and Roll and Summer Shindig with both benefitting SCAMP Camp. The camp runs for five weeks and SCAMPers from all over southeast Michigan enjoy a summer of fun and learning that they may otherwise not be able to participate in. Meanwhile, their parents get a bit of respite, and the students who volunteer with SCAMPers get the experience of a lifetime.

May 15

Clarkston celebrates 39th annual Clarkston Community Awards: Members of the Clarkston community gathered at Clarkston Community Church to celebrate the 39th annual Clarkston Community Awards where 12 people and organizations among seven categories were recognized for their local contributions. Receiving awards were Beth Nelson for Adult/Youth Volunteer; Anne Bushroe and Katie Hess, Business Person of the Year; Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, City of the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors, Community Enhancement; Clarkston Biophilic Committee and Clarkston High School Environmental Club, Community Collaboration; Luke Jeung, Youth of the Year; and Joette Kunse, Lifetime Achievement.

Volunteers participate in Community Impact Weekend: The Community Impact Team held the first of its two annual volunteer weekends to help local residents in need. The Community Impact Team has been doing work and promoting volunteerism in the Clarkston community for about 14 years and was originally called My Habitat Clarkston before being rebranded this past year.

Clarkston track and field takes third in OAA Championship: The Clarkston High School Boys and Girls Track and Field teams took third place at the OAA Red-White Championships at Rochester Adams on Friday. The boys team earned 87 points in their events and the girls team finished with 83 points.

Clarkston girls tennis ranked first in state: The Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis team remained undefeated as they head into the postseason. They were ranked No. 1 in the state after a 6-3 win over No. 4 ranked Utica Eisenhower last Thursday. The win over Eisenhower followed a banner weekend in Holland where Clarkston girls played 24 matches and only lost two, May 3.

May 22

You’ve got a friend in me: Zachary Ayriss held onto David Moore while taking photos during Clarkston High School’s annual Senior Walk last Friday. The seniors finished their last day as students with a walk from the gym through the school, then headed to the stadium for a lap around the track in front of friends and family.

View Newspaper Group acquires J-Ad newspapers: View Newspaper Group Owner and President Rick Burrough is proud to announce the locally-owned newspaper company has acquired the business operations of J-Ad newspapers, which includes the weekly publications Hastings Banner, Hastings Reminder, Lowell Ledger, Lowell Buyers Guide, Battle Creek Shopper News, Marshall Advisor & Chronicle and Sun & News which covers Middleville and Caledonia. Headquartered in Lapeer, View Newspaper Group – part of parent company JAMS Media, LLC – now publishes 21 free circulation and paid subscription newspapers across 13 Michigan counties with more than 335,000 copies printed for its weekly and daily newspapers every week, making it Michigan’s largest, independently-owned, community newspaper group.

Township board votes to approve two DWSRF distribution system improvement projects: During its meeting on May 7, the Independence Township Board of Trustees held two public hearings regarding the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Distribution System Improvements. The first hearing regarded improvements for PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) mitigation, while the other involved a water main extension on Maybee Road. After the public hearing, the board voted unanimously to adopt both resolutions.

Clarkston girls tennis regional champions: Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis headlined their region last dominating state tournament bound Rochester and Rochester Adams to a 23-1 record on the day, winning the MHSAA Division 1 Region 7 championship by a heavy 9-point margin at Clarkston High School.

“It was a banner day for Clarkston, headlined by freshman Kayla Lemke (on Singles Flight No. 3) who played her first golden match at the high school level,” said head coach Mary Jo Colonna, adding a golden match is an entire match in which the player doesn’t lose a single point. “The enormity of this accomplishment cannot be understated, and for it to come at regional championships only reinforces what we have set out to demonstrate all season. We are hungry for the opportunity to show everyone what we are made of; our depth, our power, and our commitment to each other and our team.” The Wolves finished as regional champions in seven out of eight flights and one runner-up.

May 29

Clarkston Community Schools breaks ground on new junior high: Clarkston Community Schools broke ground on the new Clarkston Junior High School building. The ceremony signified the beginning of a multi-year construction project that is expected to bring a state of the art educational facility to the community.

“This afternoon is the beginning of something very special for our community. The new Clarkston Junior High School represents a significant investment in the future of our students, staff and community,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan at the start of the ceremony. “Thank you to the CCS community for their support with the passage of the 2022 bond. I am genuinely grateful to our community, our schools and students are stronger because you care.”

Clarkston Girls Lacrosse avenge last season’s playoff loss with win over Waterford United: For the second time in the season, the Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team was victorious over Waterford United. The Wolves defeated Waterford United in the pre-regional game at Waterford Kettering, 18-9, May 17.

Clarkston track and field performs at regional meet: The Wolves scored two more points than Walled Lake Central to claim the championship at the MHSAA Division 1 Lower Peninsula Track and Field Region 9 meet at Memorial Field, May 17. The Clarkston Boys Track and Field team scored 93 points for first place out of 14 teams. The girls team finished in third place out of 13 teams with 86.75 points.

June 5

Wolves clinch first state championship since 2011: It was an exciting weekend for the Wolves as they held up the championship trophy after winning the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis State Final. The Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis team finished the two day tournament with 28 points for first place, their first championship win since 2011. Utica Eisenhower finished in second place, scoring 22 points.

“You can’t underestimate how difficult it truly is to be the best in the state,” said Mary Jo Colonna, head coach. “I’ve said it all season, these girls had the talent and the capability to win a state championship, and that’s what they did.”

Clarkston legend Dan Fife passes away, at age 74: The Clarkston community lost a legend as Dan Fife passed away on May 30 at the age of 74. Fife is remembered as a friend, husband, father, grandfather, and for his impact on Clarkston Athletics as a player, athletic director and coach.

Ryan Eisele named Clarkston Foundation’s 2024 Teacher of the Year: The Clarkston Foundation held its 30th annual Teacher of the Year awards reception at the Clarkston Community Schools administration building, where Clarkston High School teacher Ryan Eisele was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Eisele exemplifies the qualities of dedication, excellence, patience and enthusiasm and then some. It always seems like Ryan is everywhere at CHS all at one time though at the same time he seems to have time for everyone and anyone who needs him,” said Clarkston High School Principal Gary Kaul.

Fallen soldiers honored on Memorial Day: Independence Township residents visited Lakeview Cemetery to take part in the American Legion Post 63 annual Memorial Day celebration to pay tribute to our country’s fallen soldiers, May 27.

June 12

Independence Twp. receives ‘unmodified opinion’ on annual audit: The Independence Township Board of Trustees received a presentation from Yeo & Yeo, P.C., during the meeting on June 4, on the township’s annual audit which resulted in an “unmodified opinion,” or “clean opinion,” the highest form of assurance that can be earned in an audit. Giving the presentation was Alan Panter, CPA for Yeo & Yeo.

“The audit went well this year. It was our first year as auditors for Independence Township and we did have a couple of difficulties but nothing that we couldn’t handle. Most of the information was provided when we requested it and we were able to complete our procedures efficiently,” Panter said.

Clarkston graduates 495 students: The crowd of 495 Clarkston High School graduates moved the tassel on their caps from the right side to the left side, marking not only the end of the 2024 Commencement at Pine Knob Music Theatre but the end of their journey with Clarkston Community Schools and beginning of a new one, June 3. This year’s theme was – it’s the small things that build a big life.

June 19

Tensions rise over Independence Twp. HR legal budget increase: Independence Township Board of Trustees voted to increase the township’s human resources legal labor budget. The board voted 6-0 to increase the budget by $45,000. Trustee Jim Tedder was absent from the meeting. The original HR legal labor budget for the current fiscal year was $10,000. A number that was approved based on previous nonunion contract years. However, township documents state that because of unforeseen transitioning between HR managers, trustee issues with employees and IWA (inter-entity work authorizations) contract adjustments, the township is approximately $23,000 over budget.

Scout give the community a place to relax: There are new places to relax at Independence Oaks County park after Eva Bousho installed hammock stands there for her Girl Scouts Gold Award Project. Bousho, a 2024 graduate of Clarkston was drawn to the project based on how often she spent time on her own hammock during the pandemic in 2020. “After spending time in my hammock and outdoors I always felt rejuvenated, and I realized being outside gave me a sense of balance,” she shared. “That’s when I started looking into actual benefits of being outside.”

Boys volleyball wraps up first season: Kramer Everett summed up the inaugural spring season of boys volleyball at Clarkston High School in one word – successful

“We got them started,” said Everett, head coach for Clarkston Boys Volleyball. “They had a great experience. They are excited about it. They want to work hard in the season. They want to get involved in club. We are rolling. They learned a lot in a short amount of time.”

June 26

City of the Village of Clarkston approves 2024-25 fiscal year budget, millage rate: The City of the Village of Clarkston unanimously approved its 2024-25 fiscal year budget and millage rate earlier this month during its regularly scheduled meeting on June 10. The millage rate approved was for 10.978 mills, down from the previous millage rate of 11.669 due to a .691 reduction in the Clarkston Independence District Library millage. Additionally, the city’s taxable value has increased to $60.4 million from $56.4 million effective July 1.

Mountaineer Pennanen wins high school state golf title: Will Pennanen, a student at Clarkston Everest Collegiate and Metamora resident, won the high school boys’ Division. 4 individual title June 8 at the Meadows at Grand Valley State University. He earned the title after carding rounds of 76 and 72 for a total of 148. He was the only one to shoot in the 70s during the tournament.

July 3

Clarkston Community Schools approves 2024-25 budget:

The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education held its annual budget hearing and approved the district’s 2024-25 budget.

The 2024-25 projected fund balance for Clarkston Schools shows an estimated fund balance of $21.7 million, of which $1.8 million is assigned and $19.7 million is unassigned.

Team RUSH prepares for annual Regatta:

It wouldn’t be summer without students on Clarkston High School Team RUSH 27 Robotics gearing up to make cardboard and duct tape boats to set sail in the annual RUSH Regatta at Deer Lake Beach, July 13.

The ultimate prize for the teams is to win the RUSH Cup, which goes to the team who earns the most points total from Cash Crusaders, Wicked Fast Watercraft and Enterprising & Seaworthy.

Independence celebrates July 4 with annual Independence Fest:

The weather held off over the weekend to make for a perfect day at Clintonwood Park for the annual Independence Fest celebration in Independence Township.

The festival offered a wide range of activities for all ages to enjoy a summer afternoon celebrating the Fourth of July.

July 10

Clarkston Community Schools discusses strategic plan:

Clarkston Community Schools is still making progress on updating its strategic plan even with summer upon us.

During its regularly scheduled meeting on June 10, Nancy Mahoney, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services and Staci Puzio, Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships presented an update on the current state of the district’s new strategic plan.

The current strategic plan is set to finish in 2025, with this new plan carrying the district through 2030.

“We’ve had several presentations this year outlining the process as we were beginning to move forward with a new strategic plan throughout next year that will carry us through 2030,” said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan. “We’re still in the midst of finishing our previous 2025 strategic plan. We had a lot of success this year, a lot of hard work by the entire team to continue to bring alive elements of this collaboration between our community, our board and our administration and staff of continuing to push Clarkston Schools forward.”

Holiday Tradition:

Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Clarkston for the annual Fourth of July parade last Thursday.

The theme for 2024 was Heroes Among Us with over 50 entries in the holiday spirit.

Parade is organized by a number of organizations: Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Mt. Zion Church, St. Daniel Knights of Columbus, Independence Township and The City of The Village of Clarkston.

Mary Jo Colonna named MHSTeCA Coach of the Year:

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis had many reasons to celebrate the spring season. They reached their goal as state champions and head coach Mary Jo Colonna was named Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Division 1 Coach of the Year.

“It’s such an honor,” said Colonna. “Not many women get it in tennis so I was really surprised. I think we have definitely earned it. It’s not just me, it’s my whole staff – Nikole Carlson Hartzell, Julie Zerba and Michelle Watson. It’s my vision, but I can’t do it by myself I have a really good team. I am really grateful. I am ecstatic.”

July 17

Clarkston City Council tables discussion on single waste hauler:

At its regular meeting on July 8, the Clarkston City Council discussed potentially placing the issue of procuring a single waste hauler for the city on the ballot for the November election. Though there was a lengthy discussion on the topic, because two councilmembers were absent from the meeting (Mark Lamphier and Gary Casey) the council ultimately voted 4-1 to table the conversation until the council’s next meeting on July 22 so all councilmembers could be present. Ted Quisenberry cast the lone nay vote.

Thirteen candidates vie for four trustee seats on Independence Twp. Board of Trustees:

Thirteen candidates are running to be trustees on the Independence Township Board of Trustees in the Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Incumbent trustees Sam Moraco, Terri Nallamothu, Ron Ritchie and Jim Tedder along with newcomers Ryan Cosper, Emiralda Gojcaj, David Hayward, Tina Holland, Mark Petterson, Bruce Quigley, Tasha Schurgin, Jesica Spencer and Linda Ybarra-Bozzone are the thirteen candidates running for the four open seats.

Students experience STEM at Camp Invention:

First grader Theo McGee grabbed two pieces for his game board he was making during Camp Invention at Clarkston Community Education, July 10.

“I still have to add a few things,” he said, as he shared his vision for the game board he was making in the In the Game module. He pointed at his game board and shared he was going to put popsicle sticks in the spots. “So it’s a challenge for my opponents.”

This year’s program for Camp Invention is Illuminate and includes using creativity to solve problems and hands-on activities while using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics.)

July 24

External audit of REU calculations approved by township board:

At its meeting on July 8, the Independence Township Board of Trustees unanimously authorized the township Treasurer Paul Brown to seek bids for a third party external audit of REU (Residential Equivalency Unit) calculations for commercial properties as well as water connections with the findings presented to the board for consideration at a later meeting.

Brown explained to the board that over the past several years, there has been an issue happening every now and then with commercial properties paying less money for use of the township sewer system than the properties should be.

Supervisor, clerk and treasurer positions contested in Aug. 6 primary:

The positions of supervisor, clerk and treasurer are all being contested in this year’s Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Candidates running for the open supervisor seat include incumbent supervisor Jose Aliaga and newcomers Chuck Phyle, Donald Tillman and Terry Whitney.

Candidates running for the open clerk seat include incumbent clerk Cari Neubeck and newcomer Marianne Hallett.

Candidates running for the open treasurer seat are incumbent treasurer Paul Brown and newcomer Erik Kline.

Annual RUSH Regatta postponed to July 28:

Clarkston High School Team RUSH 27 Robotics Annual RUSH Regatta has been postponed to Sunday, July 28 at Deer Lake Beach.

The event, which features cardboard and duct tape boats made by the students, was moved due to Deer Lake Beach

being closed by Oakland County Health Division Beach Monitoring Program, July 12.

Deer Lake has since been reopened but the boat launch remains closed due to high water levels.

July 31

Clarkston City Council says no to placing trash hauler referendum on Nov. ballot:

During its meeting on July 22, the Clarkston City Council voted no to putting a referendum on the Nov. 5 election ballot asking residents if they would be in favor of a single waste hauler or a single day hauler in the city. President Pro Tem Laura Rodgers and Trustee Amanda Forte cast the two yes votes.

The idea behind placing the issue on the ballot was to gauge resident input on if they would be interested in a single waste hauler. The ballot initiative would prompt the city manager Jonathan Smith to look into the issue and bring his findings back to the council.

City and school board candidates set for November election:

Candidates have been solidified for positions on the city council and school board.

The filing deadline for seats on the Clarkston City Council and Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education were on July 23. Because city councils and school boards are nonpartisan seats, candidates will be on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Last concert makes a big splash

Depot Park was rocking July 26 as One Ton Trolley entertained during the final night in the 44th Concerts in the Park series.

The night kicked off with a dunk tank as Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kendal Petzold, Independence Township Parks, Recreation & Seniors Community Relations Coordinator Amy Laboissonniere and City of the Village of Clarkston Manager Jonathan Smith took turns in the dunk tank to raise money for three nonprofit organizations.

August 7

Clarkston City Council rejects clerk resignation, deputy clerk named:

Aug. 1, the Clarkston City Council held a special meeting to discuss the resignation of city Clerk Catherine Ashley.

Ashley’s resignation was not officially accepted by the council, however the council did vote to establish the office of a deputy clerk and Evelyn Bihl was named deputy clerk.

Township approves repayment to city for six years of overpaid fees:

At its meeting on July 23, the Independence Township Board of Trustees voted to repay the City of the Village of Clarkston in the amount of $96,220 to resolve the issue of overpayment on a 2010 contract for police and fire services. The Board voted 6-1 in favor of the motion. Trustee Sam Moraco cast the lone nay vote.

According to township officials, in 2010, the township and the City of the Village of Clarkston entered into an intergovernmental agreement for police and fire services. In the 14 years the contract has been in place, the city has overpaid in the amount of roughly $171,800 for the services.

Because the statute of limitations for a breach of contract claim is six years, the township negotiated with the city to pay back the excess from the last six years in the amount of $87,302 as well as the interest on that amount which is $8,918.

Getting ‘wild’ about nature and learning:

Kids moved back and forth through the trees at Clarkston Family Farm as they kept finding just the right piece for their fort during the activity at Camp Wild, July 18.

The theme was Fantastic Forests and the campers enjoyed fort building, making tree cookies and a game of owls and mice.

Clarkston SCAMP celebrates another successful year of camp:

It was another exciting year for Clarkston SCAMP that wrapped up their annual camp program.

SCAMP is a yearly summer camp program for special needs individuals ages three and up. The program starts in late June and runs through the month of July.

This year, SCAMP saw 165 SCAMPers and 180 volunteers. Campers spent the summer going on a myriad of different field trips and participating in a number of projects and in house events like talent shows, building bird houses, etc.

August. 14

Aug, 6, 2024 Primary Election Results:

Voter turnout for the Aug. 6, 2024 Primary Election was low for both Oakland County and Independence Township.

The only proposal on the ballot in Independence Township was the Fire and Emergency Service Operating Millage, a four-year increase of the current millage levy of 3.3716 to a millage levy of 3.8716.

The millage renewal request was passed decisively in Independence with 5,217 (65.35%) supporting the proposal and 2,766 (34.65%) opposed.

For the Representative in Congress – 9th District, Republican incumbent Lisa McClain ran unopposed, receiving 23,157 votes (99.50%).

Democrat Clinton St. Mosley also ran unopposed, receiving 12,699 votes (99.82%)

For the State Representative – 52nd District; Republican incumbent Mike Harris of Clarkston ran unopposed in the republican primary for state representative, receiving 10,002 votes (99.71%).

Democrat Caroline Dargay of Clarkston also ran unopposed, receiving 6,682 votes (99.82%).

For the County Commissioner race; both incumbent republican Karen Joliat and democrat Jesse Brown ran unopposed in their respective county commissioner races.

Joliat received 6,927 votes (99.71%) and Brown received 4,862 votes (99.86%).

Additionally, for the Independence Township Board of Trustee races, newcomer, republican Chuck Phyle won the primary for supervisor with 2,263 votes (42.08%) beating out incumbent Supervisor Jose Aliaga who received 1,987 votes (36.95%).

Incumbent clerk Cari Neubeck won the primary as well, receiving 2,886 votes (58.27%), beating out Marianne Hallett who received 2,060 votes (41.59%).

Incumbent treasurer Paul Brown also won his primary with 2,739 votes (54.80%), defeating challenger Erik Kline who received 2,253 votes (45.08%).

The four candidates for trustee seats who will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election and who will run unopposed are incumbent Jim Tedder who received 2,538 votes (14.94%), newcomer David Hayward who received 1.858 votes (10.94%), incumbent Sam Moraco who received 1,692 votes (9.96%) and incumbent Terri Nallamothu who received 1,502 votes (8.84%).

There were no democrats running in the August Primary Election for any seat on the Independence Township Board of Trustees.

Township planning commission sends master plan to township board:

The Independence Township Planning Commission held a special meeting on July 25 to review the township’s new master plan and discuss changes and on Aug. 8, they voted unanimously to submit the drafted plan for review to the Independence Township Board of Trustees for its approval for distribution.

The plan itself; Opportunities 2035, sets to identify goals and policies that the township wishes to pursue. The plan takes into account past trends and current conditions as well as potential alternative futures for the township.

Team RUSH celebrates 17th annual Regatta:

Clarkston High School students on Team 1 and Team 6 took their places at the starting line for the final race during the 17th Annual RUSH Regatta at Deer Lake Beach, July 28.

But Team 1 hit a snag before they could row to victory – its cardboard and duct tape boat began taking on water in the middle. It was sinking before they could pass the starting flags.

As the boat’s port side tipped into the water, Team 6 rowed out of the starting gates and off to win Team Rush 27 Robotics’ annual event.

August 21

Independence Twp. Board of Trustees hears presentation on excess road millage funds:

During its meeting on Aug. 13, the Independence Township Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Trustees Sam Moraco, Jim Tedder and Ron Ritchie regarding excess funds from the township’s Road Millage Fund.

Earlier this year, the board discussed the remaining money which in March, was around $2.477 million.

According to township documents, construction on the planned projects listed for the millage were completed in 2022.

Clarkston City Council accepts clerk resignation:

The Clarkston City Council has officially accepted the resignation of Catherine Ashley. The council voted to reject Ashley’s letter of resignation during a special meeting on Aug. 1.

“It became clear that by not accepting the resignation the ability for the deputy clerk to fulfill the clerk’s responsibilities in her absence was greatly limited,” said Mayor Sue Wylie.

“Although I am capable of fulfilling the duties – and find my coworkers helpful, generous and considerate, as well as many of the residents – I can no longer tolerate those within the community who unfairly accuse me of wrongdoing, impede my work, and file frivolous lawsuits against me (the first being on my 12th day of employment),” Ashley wrote in her letter of resignation to council.

One of the major issues that has come to light has been the sheer amount of FOIA requests that the city has been receiving. According to city Manager Jonathan Smith, in the month of July, the city received over 30 FOIA requests.

Kids Day and Tons of Trucks:

It was a great day for Independence Township’s annual Kids Day and Tons of Trucks at Clintonwood Park.

There were a wide variety of cars and trucks for kids to check out as well as an abundance of other activities like face painting, tennis and the Kids Only Garage Sale.

August 28

Six of seven city council candidates disqualified from General Election ballot:

On Aug. 12, six of the seven candidates who filed applications to run for seats on the city council, including three councilmember seats and a mayoral seat, were informed by Oakland County that their applications were disqualified and their names will not appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 5.

The six candidates that were disqualified were current city Mayor Sue Wylie, incumbent councilmembers Peggy J. Roth and Mark David Lamphier, and newcomers Al Avery, Lily McLean and Lisa Patercsak. Newcomer Erica Jones is the only person who filed that was not disqualified and will be the only person whose name will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Because Mayor Wylie would have been the only person running for the mayor seat, there will be no name listed on the ballot for mayor.

Now, the six disqualified candidates must file to run as write-in candidates if they would like to be considered for any of the four available seats.

Township board discusses potential for superintendent:

During its meeting on Aug. 13, the Independence Township Board of Trustees heard a presentation and discussed the potential for the township to hire a superintendent to handle day to day operations within the township.

The agenda item, which was brought to the board by Treasurer Paul Brown and Trustee Sam Moraco, featured a video presentation with government officials throughout southeast Michigan and in person presentation from Independence Township resident Joette Kunse.

Advocates for this form of government believe that a superintendent or manager would bring in more expertise than that of someone running for political office.

While some residents agreed with some of the points in favor of this form of government, there were also several that had concerns especially when it came to the timing of the request and potential cost.

The conversation took a turn when some public comment began to stray away from the topic and accusations were thrown toward Moraco regarding his personal opinion of Supervisor Jose Aliaga. Moraco denied that his previous issues with Aliaga had anything to do with the presentation, stating that the presentation was coming from his belief that township management has been on the decline for at least four years now.

Aliaga responded to Moraco’s claim and gave his opinion on the matter, saying that he felt the township was doing well.

The board did not take action on the item but will likely revisit the topic after the General Election on Nov. 5.

Wolves prep for start of football season:

The Wolves are gearing up for their season opener against Belleville during the 19th Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic this Friday, Aug. 30 at Wayne State University.

“We’re ready,” said senior captain Brady Beck as the Clarkston Varsity Football team practiced last Friday. “We are feeling good. We are excited to take on the No. 1 team in the state and a team that has dominated the last few years.”