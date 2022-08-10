Youth theatrics

Kids learned first hand there is no business like show business as Musical Theatre Camp returned to the stage this summer, July 25-28.

Ethan McMurray leads the kids at Musical Theatre Camp during “Revolting Children.” McMurray choreographed the moves and took the kids through it step by step in sections. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price

For four days, kids entering grades 3-8 learned songs and choreography to Broadway musical songs from Clarkston High School Drama Club students.
Director Amy Seaman shared they did repeats of songs which included “Revolting Children and “When I Grow Up” from “Matilda” and “Footloose.” The kids showed off what they learned and performed on the last day for parents.

