ZBA, 2-6-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-032, Deerhill Properties LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: Two total variances; 1) A 96 square foot variance, and 2) A 6 foot height variance, both from Section 12.07(B)(1) for the purposes of constructing marketing sign on the property, 4000 Brookside Rd., Parcel #08-19-302-005, Split Zoned (R-2 Multiple Family Residential, C-1 Local Commercial, R-1B Suburban Residential). (POSTPONED DECEMBER 5, 2018) NEW BUSINESS: Election of Officers Case #19-001, Robert Fender, Petitioner, Requesting: Four total variances; 1) A 35 foot front yard variance, 2) A 24 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09; 3) A 46 foot setback variance from Section 11.06(B)(2), and 4) A 416 square foot size variance from Section 5.12, Table 5.12, west side of Cameo Ln., west of Clarkston Rd., Parcel #08-16-300-066, R-1R Rural Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of December 5, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.