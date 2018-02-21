PUD first reading

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on January 23, 2018, the Township Board approved a First Reading and authorized a Second Reading of a PUD (Planned Unit Development) located on the west side of Clintonville Road, south of Clarkston Road, contingent upon the Township conducting a Closed Circuit Televising of the main sanitary sewer trunkline in the Oakhurst development downstream of the proposed development to ensure pipe integrity supports the developer’s capacity study, as shown below:



The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by Trustee Ritchie, Seconded by Trustee Brown. The vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 6; Absent: Pallotta; No: 0. The motion carried. PUBLISHED: February 14, 2018 Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk