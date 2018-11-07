Everest Collegiate Drama presents “Anne of Green Gables” by Peter Delaurier, based on the novel by L. M. Montgomery, Nov. 9-11.

“I am most excited about seeing the whole show come together on stage,” said Danielle Brown, who plays Anne Shirley. “It is always exciting when the show comes all together with hair, makeup, costumes, and (hopefully) memorized lines. When the show comes together, it feels amazing and it is wonderful to be able to share it with others.”

“It is a wonderful coming of age story and a great depiction of family life and friendship,” said Olivia Mandziuk, who plays Diana Barry.

“I love acting out scenes that involve a fit of emotion, so this is right in my wheelhouse,” said Grace Miller, who plays Marilla Cuthbert.

Showtimes at Everest, 5935 Clarkston Road, are 7 p.m., Nov. 9-10; and 2 p.m., Nov. 11, at-the-door, $10/student, $12/adults.