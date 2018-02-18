B. Roger CLEMENT

CLEMENT, B. Roger “Bud”; of Clarkston; February 15, 2018; age 82; preceded in death by wife Norma; father of Michelle (Joe) Hauska & Mike (Donna) Clement; papa of Sydney & Logan Hauska and Frank (Anna) Jazdzyk; great grandpa of Clara; brother of Bill (late Jean) Clement; nephew of Hilda Lowrie. Bud was the former partner of Precision Pipe & Supply, Clarkston. Funeral service Wednesday 12:30 p.m.at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 a.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com