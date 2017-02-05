Barbara J. ROBINS

ROBINS, Barbara J.; of Clarkston; suddenly February 1, 2017; age 83; mother of Jackie (Craig) Richardson and Linda Wolff; grandma of Terry (Jodi) Heard, Deanna Sutherland, Lindsey (Nick) Abney & Danielle (Jimmy) Glasgow; great grandma of 7 and 1 great great granddaughter; mother in law of Polly Heard; step mother of Steve Robbins; preceded in death by her husband Philip, son Terry Heard, stepdaughter Brenda Robins and brother Ronald Laing. Barb enjoyed crafting and was talented at crocheting. She was active with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary in Millersburg. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. In honor of her love for animals, any donations may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com