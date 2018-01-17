Blanche KLOPMAN

By on No Comment

KLOPMAN, Blanche, of Goodrich formerly of Pontiac, January 16, 2018; age 94; preceded in death by her husband Henry and her brothers Harry and James; Mother of Carol Ferguson and Michael (Susan) Klopman; grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 3; Blanche was proud of being a Gray Lady.   Rosary Service Friday 5 pm  at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 4-8 pm.  Funeral Mass Saturday 1 pm at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford.  Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.  Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.  Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com

Blanche KLOPMAN added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.