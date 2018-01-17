Blanche KLOPMAN

KLOPMAN, Blanche, of Goodrich formerly of Pontiac, January 16, 2018; age 94; preceded in death by her husband Henry and her brothers Harry and James; Mother of Carol Ferguson and Michael (Susan) Klopman; grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 3; Blanche was proud of being a Gray Lady. Rosary Service Friday 5 pm at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 1 pm at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com