CDBG public hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Rd.

Clarkston, MI 48346

Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Clarkston will hold a public hearing on the use of community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday October 22, 2018 at 7:00 PM at 375 Depot Road Clarkston MI 48346, for hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2019 application in the approximate the amount of $6,000.00. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at 375 Depot Road Clarkston MI 48346 until Monday October 22, 2018 at 7 PM.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

City Clerk

Sandy Miller