Chamber awards

Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce will honor Chamber Choice Award winners Aubrey Emerson of Clarkston Makeup Studio, Small Business Leader of the Year; Jacob Burke of Clarkston State Bank, Young Professional of the Year; Jennifer Barrett of Comerica Bank, Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Knights of Columbus, Non-Profit Organization of the Year; and Brandon Gentile of The Legacy Group, Rising Star of the Year, at its annual membership meeting Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Pine Knob Carriage House.

The chamber will also introduce the 2019 Board of Directors and officers, and reflect on 2018. This event will feature three, free psychics, a photobooth, strolling dinner, and an open bar. For more information on this event, call the chamber at 248-625-8055.