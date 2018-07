Charles BIGGS

BIGGS, Charles “Jeff”; of Orchard Lake formerly of Clarkston; July 25, 2018; age 51; husband of Angela; brother of Sherry (Dan) Schell & Diane (Mike) McDonald; uncle of Kim (Mike) Bolling, Christopher (Veronica) Bonhamgregory, Cindy (Rodney) Brown, Mickey (Amanda) McDonald & Nathaniel Bonham; survived by many great nieces & nephews and family members; preceded in death by parents Charles & Helen. Jeff retired from Waterford Police Department and worked as a school liaison officer at Pierce Middle School. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Private graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com