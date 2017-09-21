City sued over lawyer’s actions, readers say

Dear Editor,

The City of the Village of Clarkston has been the defendant in a Freedom of information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for the past 18 months. At the Sept. 11 City Council meeting, at the request of City Council person Sue Wylie, City Attorney Tom Ryan updated the council on the status of the case.

Attorney Ryan clearly indicated information is being withheld at his sole discretion and that the content of the documents in question have never been provided to anyone in the city government or administration.

The mayor asked if the city was billed and paid for the records being withheld. Mr Ryan replied in the affirmative.

We appear to be engaged in a lawsuit over information in Mr Ryan’s control that he has deemed the city is not entitled to see, even though he was paid for his services.

As residents and tax payers we would like to know why we are defending a lawsuit caused by attorney Ryan withholding documents.

We encourage all residents to watch the Sept. 11, 2017, City Council meeting on Independence Television and make their own determination.

Lorry and Stuart Mahler

Robyn Johnston

Clarkston