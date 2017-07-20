The state Court of Appeals rejected a motion by the Michigan Municipal League and Michigan Townships Association to file an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the City of the Village of Clarkston because it was filed too late, July 7.

However, lawyers for MML and MTA filed a Motion for Leave to File Tardy Motion to File an Amicus Curiae Brief in the case of Susan Bisio vs. the City of the Village of Clarkston.

The lawsuit stems from a FOIA request Susan sent to the city on June 7, 2015, requesting documents from Jan. 30, 2015, to May 20, 2015, between City Attorney Thomas Ryan and other attorneys and agencies related to 148 N. Main Street and a hold-harmless agreement for its development, as well as vacant property at M-15 and Waldon.

Bisio is appealing an October 2016 decision by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Leo Bowman, which said some of them were not public.

Bisio issued a response to the motion, saying the government associations had 21 days to file, with a deadline of May 31; that Clarkston is part of the MML so the group is already involved; and does not offer relevant information.

– Phil Custodio