Coal tar ordinance

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

CHAPTER 140

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council has adopted Chapter 140, an amendment to the city municipal code to add Title XIII, Coal Tar Sealant Ordinance.

This Ordinance includes the addition of a new section to the city code to enforce the statutory prohibition on the use and sale of high coal-tar and other high PAH content sealant products at any residence or commercial property within the City of the Village of Clarkston by any resident or independent contractor.

Section:

140.01 Purpose

140.02 Definitions

140.03 Prohibitions

140.04 Asphalt-based sealcoat products

140.05 Severability

140.06 Registration/Reporting Requirements & Procedures for Resident Applicators

140.07 Registration/Reporting Requirements & Procedures for Commercial Applicators

140.08 Enforcement and Penalties

140.09 Effective Date

This Ordinance shall become effective 20 days after publication. This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council on Monday, March 26, 2018. A complete copy of the Ordinance is available for public use and inspection at the office of the City Clerk, 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan, 48346.

Sandy Miller, City Clerk

(248) 625-1559