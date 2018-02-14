Corrected notice

February 7, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOTICE OF

PLAN AVAILABILITY FOR REVIEW

Independence Township Parks, Recreation, and Seniors (ITPRS) is seeking public input regarding the ITPRS 2018 – 2022 Master Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. The plan will be available for review through January 22, 2018. A formal public hearing regarding the plan will be held at Township Hall on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, as part of the regularly scheduled Township Board of Trustees meeting.

A hard copy of the draft master plan is available for review at the Parks, Recreation, and Seniors offices inside Independence Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI. The draft plan is also available online on the Township’s website at www.indetwp.com, or can be directly accessed at http://www.calameo.com/read/0051076739d580094be00 http://easttawas.publishpath.com/. For questions or comments, please call (248) 625-8223.