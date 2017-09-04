



David Whitney Johnson II; of Lake Angelus formerly of Saginaw, age 62, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 31, 2017 with his family by his side. As a youth in Saginaw he started swimming at the YMCA which turned into competitively swimming in high school that led to a full scholarship to Western Kentucky University. He loved the water and in 2015 a lifelong dream of living on the water was realized. David thoroughly enjoyed kayaking and fishing the lake, or piercing fish lips as his wife teased! He had semi-retired from Impressions Salon that he owned with his wife Kathi for close to 40 years. He loved supporting their children in their interests, watching their son play football from Troy High to Albion College and their daughter as a sideline trainer from Troy High to Florida Atlantic University. He knew his way around the kitchen and often tested recipes. David’s love of food and desire to help others prompted him to participate with Meals on Wheels, he also delivered countless treats to friends and family. David boasted that “his music” from the 70’s was the best and could only be played on 1 volume…high. Watching movies on the big screen was another favorite pass time. Those who met him never forgot his robust personality, notorious joke telling, and big bear hugs. He is survived by his wife Katherine (Sparks) Johnson of 37 years; children Brice Whitney and Brynn Katherine Johnson; parents John V. Roberge and Nancy H. Roberge; siblings Randall Clay Johnson, Lori Rae Crist, and John William Roberge; nephews John Alex and Nathaniel Ryan Crist. David was proceeded in death by his father, David Whitney Johnson; his Grandparents T.R. and Mary Johnson and Elson and Sylvia (Hood) Lusk. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E Wint and Son Funeral Home of Clarkston. Online Guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at 3179 Livernois Rd #100, Troy, 48083.