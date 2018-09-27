Disaster relief volunteers needed

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

North Oakland Disaster Relief Team is looking for volunteers for its upcoming trip to the Houghton and Hancock areas of Michigan to help with long-term recovery from this past summer’s flooding.

Houghton and other areas were hit by 3-7 inches of rain, June 16, washing out streets, damaging homes, and causing sinkholes.

FEMA and other groups offer immediate disaster response, and the Red Cross handles health issues. NODRT’s job will be to clean up and rebuild homes with drywall, flooring, wiring, and other work.

“The houses are gutted and the wood is dry,” said volunteer Stan Garwood. “Our whole emphasis is to help people get back into their homes as soon as possible.”

The work is especially valuable to people without or underinsured, Garwood said.

They do skilled work, though most volunteers don’t do that for a living. They’ll provide any training needed on location, he said.

“We’re from all walks of life,” he said. “There are always jobs. What’s really cool is the camaraderie amongst the group and also with the people we’re helping. They love us being there and spending time with us.”

Volunteers can be anyone 18 years old or older with the desire to help out, he said.

There are about 50 members in the group, with 12-14 at a time going on trips. They plan to head out in three weeks, Oct. 14-20.

NODRT has gone on two trips a year, in May and October, since 2001, helping to rehabilitate houses in Plymouth, Ind., last May.

“That was one of the best trips, with good work for us to do,” Garwood said. “They had a reception for us with the mayor, and a meal. We stayed at a local college. It’s a nice town. It really worked out for us.”

Recovering from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and Mississippi took eight trips, from 2005-2008.

“In Mississippi after Katrina, we stayed at a FEMA camp, which was very unusual,” he said. “We were in Ocean Springs, Miss., in a church. They had a nurses’ station with all the medicines, doctors’ offices, a huge area where all the food came in for distribution. It was a cool operation, really neat to see and be a part of.”

They may head to North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence next May.

The group provides transportation, lodging, equipment and tools. Volunteers just pay for meals on the way down and back, he said.

“There’s hardly any cost to people who go,” he said.

Their motto is “people helping people demonstrating Christ’s compassion.”

“It’s to give back, that’s why I do it,” Garwood said. “I’ve had a good life. People need to work together more and be there for each other.”

For more information, call 248-625-3123 or email nodisasterreliefteam@gmail.com.