Elaine C. KESSELRING

KESSELRING, Elaine C. of Cheboygan, formerly of Oxford; December 21, 2016; age 66. Loving wife of Lee; proud mother of Chris (Kim) Dudley, Angelique (Tony) Doulas and Stefanie (Andy) Smith; beloved daughter of Angelique and the late Nickolas Nickolopoulos; cherished grandmother of Nick (Shelby), Ryan, Dakota, Garrett and A.J. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service is at 3 pm Friday, December 23, 2016at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 12 noonuntil time of the service. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.