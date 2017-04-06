Eleanor E. NAVARRE BARLOW

NAVARRE BARLOW, Eleanor E. of Waterford; formerly of Clarkston; April 5, 2017; age 89. Preceded in death by her first husband Warren Navarre and second husband Bill Barlow. Mother of Karen (Mark McCaslin) Helland, Amy (Lester) Hubbard, Cathy (Wally) Ross and Carol (Steve) Peterson; grandma of Michael, Tracy, Eric, the late Andrew, Brett, Sydney, Cameron, Alison, Josh and Bailey; great grandma of 8; sister of Marilyn McKee and Richard (Judy) Selle; foster mother of Jonobia Pankey; preceded in death by her foster son Brian McFadden. Eleanor was a teacher’s aid for Waterford Schools, a dedicated foster parent and had volunteered at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Friends may visit Monday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11 am at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Waterford. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com