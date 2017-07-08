Emmanuel G. MARAKIS

MARAKIS, Emmanuel G.; of Waterford; July 7, 2017; age 85; husband of Mary for 53 years; father of Stacy Marakis, George (Tiffany) Marakis & John Marakis; grandfather of Isabelle. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3-9 pm with a Trisagion Service Sunday 6:30 pm. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
