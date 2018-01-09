‘Escanaba’ on stage

Clarkston Village Players present “Escanaba in Love” by Jeff Daniels, Jan. 12-14, 19-21, and 25-27 at Depot Theater.

The prequel to “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” “Escanaba in Love” runs the gamut from slapstick humor to warmhearted drama.

In this funny and at times bawdy play about the Soady family and their men-only deer camp in the Upper Penninsula, young Albert Soady, Jr. shows up with his new wife, Big Betty Ballou, whom he just won in a kissing contest. Albert Sr. is aghast and a battle of the sexes ensues. Hang on for laughs in this Yooper comedy.

Call 248-425-5842 for tickets.