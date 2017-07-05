Gloria J. NEWELL

NEWELL, Gloria J.; of Waterford; July 3, 2017; age 88; preceded in death by her husband George; mother of Darleen (Chuck) Wheeler, Debra (Gary) Viazanko, Donald (Joni) Newell; grandma of Christine, Derek, Ruthie (Jeff), Charley, Stephanie (Josh), Christopher, Andrew, Doug; great grandma of Jordan, Samantha, Justin, Jacob, Melanie, DJ; sister of Carole (Jim) Stott; preceded in death by her grandson Anthony. Gloria was a member of Waypoint Free Methodist Church and enjoyed playing golf, bingo & Yahtzee. She was an animal lover and dearly missed her dog Midnight. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorial may be made to National Kidney Foundation. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com