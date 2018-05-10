Help needed for Kids’ Kloset

Makenna Walk, a senior at Clarkston High School, chose Kids’ Kloset as the recipient of her Passion Project, which is a part of her Independent Study class at CHS, instructed by Lisa Donley.

She has been collecting disposal diapers since March for the outreach mission of First Congregational Church of Clarkston.

“Kids’ Kloset is always in need of diapers for their clients. We are so thankful Makenna thought of Kids’ Kloset for her project,” said Traci Cooley, administrative assistant at First Congregational Church. “Makenna was able to donate approximately 6,000 diapers to Kids’ Kloset. Thank you Makenna Walk!”

Kids’ Kloset, 5479 Clarkston Road, is open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Services are available to families in need with children from birth to 7 years of age. Clients can come once a month for food, formula, diapers, clothes, and other items. The only requirement is clients must be residents of Oakland County.

For more information, call the church at 248 394-0200.