Ilo PIERCE (JOHNSON)

PIERCE (JOHNSON), Ilo “Joan”; of Clarkston formerly of Burton; August 4, 2017; age 87; preceded in death by her husband William Robert Pierce, Sr. & her children Carol Law and Charles Pierce; mother of William (Cindy) Pierce & Pamela (Kelly) Kyle; mother in law of Tessa Pierce; grandmother of Cameron Pierce, Courtney Pierce, Hannah Kaufeld, Zack Kaufeld, Marco Law, Danielle Law, Tori Pierce & Angela Pierce; great grandmother of 3. Joan was the last of 9 siblings. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 am at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit 9:00 am until the time of service. Private Interment Millington Cemetery, Millington. Memorials may be made to U of M Research, ATTN: Hematology/Oncology. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com