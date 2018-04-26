Ind Twp 4-17-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
April 17, 2018
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: None
There was a quorum present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by inserting item Request to Approve First Amendment – Cost Participation Agreement with Road Commission for Oakland Count as M-01 under Regular Business.
E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Schroeder
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
2. Report: Introduction of New Full-time Fire Department Personnel (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS:
1. Waiver of Procurement Policy; Acceptance of Quote and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #13 – 2018 Road Chloriding
K. CONSENT AGENDA: (Action taken out of order)
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 3, 2018
2. Approval of the April 10, 2018 Check Run ($508,026.97), Ratify the April 4, 2018 Payroll ($249,581.57) and Ratify the March 2018 External Wire / EFT /ACH Transfer Activity ($331,490.28)
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Approval of First Amendment – Cost Participation Agreement with Road Commission for Oakland County
2. Acceptance of Donation and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #16 – Friends of the Independence Township Senior Adult Activity Center
3. Acceptance of Donation and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #17 – Friends of the Independence Township Senior Adult Activity Center
4. Re-appropriation of CIP Funds, Acceptance of Proposal / Quote and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #19 – Clintonwood Park Splash Pad
5. Acceptance of Quote – Equipment for Safety Path Parks to Park Project
6. Acceptance of Quote – Replacement of Garage Doors for Safety Path Building
7. Acceptance of the 2017 Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Annual Report
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
1. Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) – April 20, 2017-Final; June 15, 2017-Final; September 1, 2017-Final
2.Communication: Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) 2018 Pinwheels for Prevention-Letter of Appreciation
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:54 PM
