Ind Twp 4-17-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 17, 2018

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

There was a quorum present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by inserting item Request to Approve First Amendment – Cost Participation Agreement with Road Commission for Oakland Count as M-01 under Regular Business.

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Schroeder

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)

2. Report: Introduction of New Full-time Fire Department Personnel (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS:

1. Waiver of Procurement Policy; Acceptance of Quote and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #13 – 2018 Road Chloriding

K. CONSENT AGENDA: (Action taken out of order)

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 3, 2018

2. Approval of the April 10, 2018 Check Run ($508,026.97), Ratify the April 4, 2018 Payroll ($249,581.57) and Ratify the March 2018 External Wire / EFT /ACH Transfer Activity ($331,490.28)

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of First Amendment – Cost Participation Agreement with Road Commission for Oakland County

2. Acceptance of Donation and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #16 – Friends of the Independence Township Senior Adult Activity Center

3. Acceptance of Donation and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #17 – Friends of the Independence Township Senior Adult Activity Center

4. Re-appropriation of CIP Funds, Acceptance of Proposal / Quote and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #19 – Clintonwood Park Splash Pad

5. Acceptance of Quote – Equipment for Safety Path Parks to Park Project

6. Acceptance of Quote – Replacement of Garage Doors for Safety Path Building

7. Acceptance of the 2017 Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Annual Report

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) – April 20, 2017-Final; June 15, 2017-Final; September 1, 2017-Final

2.Communication: Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) 2018 Pinwheels for Prevention-Letter of Appreciation

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:54 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018